Betting suspended on League of Ireland game following unusual activity

A general view of the RSC where tonight's game will take place.

BETTING HAS BEEN suspended on tonight’s SSE Airtricity League game between Waterford and Limerick.

Waterford already have a Europa League spot confirmed, while Limerick’s place in next week’s promotion/relegation play-off against Finn Harps has also already been decided.

Somewhere in the region of €70,000 — a uncommonly figure for a League of Ireland game — has been matched on the fixture, which takes place at the RSC this evening.

Both Paddy Power and BoyleSports confirmed to The42 that they had suspended betting on the game, while 90% of the bets have backed Limerick, according to Oddschecker.

Waterford secured fourth spot earlier this month following an excellent first campaign back in the Premier Division.

The Blues were crowned First Division champions 12 months ago and returned to the top-flight for the first time since 2007.

Limerick, on the other hand, have endured a difficult season at the Markets Field. The club, which has run into financial difficulties, avoided automatic relegation this term but will now face Finn Harps in a two-legged play-off next week.

Tommy Barrett’s side travel to Ballybofey on Monday for the promotion/relegation play-off first leg, before welcoming Harps to Garryowen on Friday night.

The sides faced off in a similar play-off three years ago, where a late BJ Banda winner in the dying stages earned the Donegal side promotion in 2015.

