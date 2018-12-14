Waterford FC unveil new jersey ahead of 2019 season

WATERFORD FC HAVE unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming Premier Division season featuring Spin Casino as their main sponsor.

Waterford unveil their jersey for the 2019 season.

The shirt goes on sale tomorrow morning and retains its Umbro design from the 2018 season.

The Munster club have ditched the chequered half of design in favour of a plain blue finish, with a white collar.

“We’re thrilled to announce Spin Casino as the club’s new main shirt sponsor. With European football coming to the RSC in 2019, it’s great to have the backing of a business like Spin Casino,” said Waterford FC Operations Manager, Tony Burke.

“To attract a sponsor like Spin Casino is a credit to the hard work being done around the club and shows the progress that the club has made in the past seasons; on and off the pitch.

“The club is striving to become self-sufficient and the backing of a business like Spin Casino is a fantastic coup for the club.”

What do you make of the new design?

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: