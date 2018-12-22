This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He's exactly what we need' - Waterford complete signing of Maxim Kouogun

The Cameroon-born defender links up with the Blues ahead of the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 11:15 AM
Kouogun playing for UCD against Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League in 2015.
Image: SITA/INPHO
Kouogun playing for UCD against Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League in 2015.
Image: SITA/INPHO

WATERFORD BOSS ALAN Reynolds has made another new addition to his squad as preparations for 2019 continue.

The Blues have announced the signing of Maxim Kouogun for next season.

The 21-year-old Cameroon-born centre-back recently had a spell with Northern Irish top-flight outfit Warrenpoint Town, having previously spent four years at UCD.

Kouogun was named in the League of Ireland’s First Division Team of the Year in 2016. He also featured during UCD’s Europa League campaign the previous season. 

“I’m delighted to get it sorted and really happy to sign for the club,” Kouogun said. “I spoke to Alan last season too but I was still finishing my masters in UCD so I’m really pleased to get sorted now and join the club.

“I’ve played in the RSC before and the vibe has been a really good one. The quality of the pitch has always been excellent, dressing rooms, everything. Any time I’ve played against Waterford at home for UCD, they’ve always brought big crowds, the most that teams have brought to games, and I can’t wait to play in front of them.

“The teams are similar in the way UCD and Waterford try to play football and that’s a factor for me. European football is of course a draw too.

“I played a couple of games with UCD when I was just 18 so hopefully I can bring that experience to some of the others too. It’s great to be sorted before Christmas and I can’t wait to get into pre-season training in a few weeks.”

Kouogun tangling with Newry City's Thomas McCann during his time with Warrenpoint Town. Source: Stephen Hamilton/INPHO

In their first season back in the Premier Division for a decade, Waterford finished in fourth place. Alan Reynolds has already signed Kevin Lynch, Shane Duggan, JJ Lunney and Zack Elbouzedi to his squad for 2019.

“I’m really happy to have Maxim signed,” Reynolds said. “He’s a big, strong centre-half and is exactly what we need. He’s played a lot of games for UCD in the past couple of seasons, including their European games.

“He’s well regarded around the league and one I’m very happy to get. It was important that we brought in a central defender and I think he could turn out to be an excellent signing for us.”

Matthew Connor, John Martin, Dean Walsh, Rory Feely and Cory Galvin all recently extended their stays with Waterford, while Bastien Hery and Izzy Akinade were already committed for next season.

The campaign for Reynolds’ side begins at home to Shamrock Rovers on 15 February.

