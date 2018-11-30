Limerick lose captain Shane Duggan as Waterford make their third new signing

WATERFORD HAVE TODAY announced the signing of Limerick captain Shane Duggan.

The 29-year-old midfielder leaves his hometown club to join the side who qualified for the Europa League by finishing fourth in their first season back in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division for a decade.

“It’s great to have Shane signed up for the new season,” said Waterford manager Alan Reynolds. “I’ve been trying to nail him down for some time now and it’s brilliant to get it done.

“He’s a strong and powerful player and he was an almost-ever present for Limerick last season. He did well in the games against us and we’re delighted to get it sorted nice and early with Shane.”

Duggan, who previously had spells with Cork City, UCD and Plymouth Argyle, started in all but two of Limerick’s 36 regular-season league games in 2018. Coincidentally, the fixtures he missed were both against his new club.

A dismal season for Limerick, which was beset by financial problems, ended in relegation to the First Division as a result of a play-off defeat to Finn Harps.

“I’m delighted to get the deal done,” Duggan said. “I’ve been talking to Alan [Reynolds] for a while now and it’s great to get sorted. It’s a massive club and a challenge I’m really looking forward to.

“I obviously played against Waterford last year and it’s great to be part of that now to hopefully help the club build on last season. I saw the quality there last season. I played with Bastien [Hery] when he was at Limerick and the team really took the league by storm with the football and the formation.

“Of course there’ll always be changes in the team from year to year so I need to hit the ground running in the pre-season and I can’t wait to get started.”

Duggan is Waterford’s third new addition for next season. JJ Lunney has joined from Bohemians, while former West Bromwich Albion youngster Zak Elbouzedi was signed following a spell in Scotland with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Bastien Hery and Izzy Akinade have already committed to the Blues for 2019, with the club promising further contract announcements in the coming days.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: