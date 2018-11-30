This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick lose captain Shane Duggan as Waterford make their third new signing

The 29-year-old could be playing Europa League football in 2019 after departing his hometown club.

By Paul Dollery Friday 30 Nov 2018, 2:44 PM
49 minutes ago 627 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4369137
Shane Duggan has swapped Limerick for Waterford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Shane Duggan has swapped Limerick for Waterford.
Shane Duggan has swapped Limerick for Waterford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WATERFORD HAVE TODAY announced the signing of Limerick captain Shane Duggan.

The 29-year-old midfielder leaves his hometown club to join the side who qualified for the Europa League by finishing fourth in their first season back in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division for a decade.

“It’s great to have Shane signed up for the new season,” said Waterford manager Alan Reynolds. “I’ve been trying to nail him down for some time now and it’s brilliant to get it done.

“He’s a strong and powerful player and he was an almost-ever present for Limerick last season. He did well in the games against us and we’re delighted to get it sorted nice and early with Shane.”

Duggan, who previously had spells with Cork City, UCD and Plymouth Argyle, started in all but two of Limerick’s 36 regular-season league games in 2018. Coincidentally, the fixtures he missed were both against his new club.

A dismal season for Limerick, which was beset by financial problems, ended in relegation to the First Division as a result of a play-off defeat to Finn Harps.

“I’m delighted to get the deal done,” Duggan said. “I’ve been talking to Alan [Reynolds] for a while now and it’s great to get sorted. It’s a massive club and a challenge I’m really looking forward to.

“I obviously played against Waterford last year and it’s great to be part of that now to hopefully help the club build on last season. I saw the quality there last season. I played with Bastien [Hery] when he was at Limerick and the team really took the league by storm with the football and the formation.

“Of course there’ll always be changes in the team from year to year so I need to hit the ground running in the pre-season and I can’t wait to get started.”

Duggan is Waterford’s third new addition for next season. JJ Lunney has joined from Bohemians, while former West Bromwich Albion youngster Zak Elbouzedi was signed following a spell in Scotland with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Bastien Hery and Izzy Akinade have already committed to the Blues for 2019, with the club promising further contract announcements in the coming days. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    TEST
    Captain Kolisi proud to restore respect for Springboks in Rassie's first year
    Captain Kolisi proud to restore respect for Springboks in Rassie's first year
    Rugby Australia hang up on Jake White after Wallabies coach bid
    All Black Crockett to skipper Barbarians against Pumas at Twickenham
    FOOTBALL
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    Giroud bags first-half brace as Chelsea top group with comfortable win at home
    Arsenal progress as group winners after three first-half goals in cold Kiev
    IRELAND
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie