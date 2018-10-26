Watson throws for 5 touchdowns as Texans roll over Dolphins

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt and quarterback Deshaun Watson celebrate their win over Miami Dolphins.

DESHAUN WATSON LED an offensive juggernaut on Thursday equalling his career high of five touchdown passes as the Houston Texans won their fifth straight with a 42-23 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Watson’s longest touchdown pass was 73 yards, giving him 34 career scoring passes to move ahead of Dan Marino (32) for second-most in league history after 15 NFL games.

The Texans improved to 5-3 on the season and extended their lead in the AFC South Division after starting out 0-3. It is their longest single-season winning streak since stringing together six wins in a row six years ago.

The Dolphins had no answer for Watson and running back Lamar Miller who rushed for 133 yards on 18 carries.

The Texans rolled over the Dolphins with a 28-point second half in front of a crowd of 71,700 at NRG Stadium.

They stopped the Dolphin running game and forced Miami to try to beat them through the air.

Miami went with Brock Osweiler at quarterback who played one season for the Texas after signing a $72 million contract two years ago.

Osweiler threw for 241 yards with an interception in his third straight start in place of injured starter Ryan Tannehill.

Kenyan Drake had a touchdown run and touchdown catch for the Dolphins, who lost their second consecutive contest.

