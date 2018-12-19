Jones follows Pivac from Scarlets to become Wales assistant coach

FORMER WALES CAPTAINS Stephen Jones and Jonathan Humphreys have today been appointed as national team assistant coaches on incoming head coach Wayne Pivac’s backroom team.

Pivac, the current Scarlets head coach who will replace Warren Gatland after next year’s World Cup, has also confirmed two of the current Wales management team, Neil Jenkins and Paul Stridgeon, will remain in their roles post-2019.

Jones has worked with Pivac at Scarlets. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Former Wales and Lions out-half Jones will follow Pivac from Scarlets where he is backs coach, while Humphreys will leave his role as Glasgow Warriors forwards coach.

“We are bringing in two hugely experienced, quality Welsh coaches to our set-up in Stephen and Jonathan and have secured the services of both Neil and Paul which is vitally important,” said Pivac.

“The Welsh Rugby Union has been forward thinking with their planning and recruitment for post RWC 2019 and this has allowed me to bring in and secure the coaches we wanted.

“Stephen and Jonathan are hugely respected not only for what they did on the field as players but in their careers as coaches and I’m delighted to have them as part of our team.

“They will bring a huge amount of experience, excitement and passion to their roles.”

Jones, capped 104 times by Wales, was part of Pivac’s backroom team that masterminded Scarlets’ stunning Pro12 title victory two seasons ago having started his coaching career at Wasps.

Former hooker Humphreys, meanwhile, spent eight seasons with Ospreys before moving north to become Scotland forwards coach in 2013, and has since been Gregor Townsend’s assistant at the Warriors.

“I’m hugely excited with the opportunity,” said Jones.

“It is a great honour to be asked to coach your country and I’m really looking forward to the challenge and very much looking forward to working with Jon, Neil and Paul for what I hope will be a very exciting period in Welsh rugby.”

Humphreys added: ”I’m indebted to Scottish Rugby. I’d like to thank Mark Dodson, Scott Johnson and Vern Cotter for giving me the opportunity to be involved in their vision six years ago.”

