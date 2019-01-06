Wayne Rooney arrested on charges of swearing and public intoxication

Rooney pictured during his final international appearance in November.

Rooney pictured during his final international appearance in November.

FORMER ENGLAND CAPTAIN and current DC United striker Wayne Rooney was arrested for public intoxication and swearing, recently uncovered court records have shown.

The 33-year-old was arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority on 16 December at Dulles International Airport, Virginia, and taken into custody.

The court records from Loudoun County show that Rooney was released and paid a $25 fine on 4 January.

“He was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Centre on December 2018 on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police (MWAA),” a spokesperson for Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

“He was later released on a personal recognizance bond.”

Rooney moved to the United States after signing for MLS side DC United in June 2018 after 16 seasons in the Premier League with Everton and Manchester United, where he won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the Champions League.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: