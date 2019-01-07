This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'A mix of sleeping tablets and alcohol' blamed for Rooney's public intoxication arrest

The former England striker’s spokesperson has released a statement on the matter.

By AFP Monday 7 Jan 2019, 1:24 PM
The photo of Rooney provided by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
Image: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office via AP
Image: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office via AP

FORMER ENGLAND CAPTAIN Wayne Rooney’s US arrest last month for public intoxication resulted from mixing prescribed medication and alcohol, a spokesman has said.

The former Manchester United star, who now plays for DC United in Major League Soccer, was arrested by police at Dulles International Airport, located the northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, on 16 December.

Rooney, who was returning from a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia, was charged with misdemeanor public intoxication and swearing in Loudon County, Virginia, and released on his own recognisance before paying a $25 fine and court costs on Friday.

“During the flight Wayne took a prescribed amount of sleeping tablets mixed with some alcohol consumption and consequently was disorientated on arrival,” his spokesman said.

“He was approached by police who arrested him on a minor misdemeanour charge.

“He received a statutory automatic fine and was released shortly afterwards at the airport. The matter is now at an end.

“Wayne would like to put on record his appreciation for the manner he was treated by all involved.”

DC United said they were aware of the reports of Rooney’s arrest in a statement issued to US media.

We understand the media’s interest in this matter but believe this is a private matter for RWayne that DC United Will handle internally,” the club said.

Rooney is serving a two-year UK drink driving ban stemming from a September 2017 arrest in England.

The 33-year-old forward came to the US capital last July, signing with DC United and taking the last-place Major League Soccer club into the playoffs in his first half-season with the squad.

Rooney was the centerpiece of United’s marketing campaign as the team opened a new stadium, the English star saying upon his arrival he looked forward to the challenge and enjoyed the relative anonymity afforded by suburban life in America.

His contract, which according to the MLS Payers Association pays him a salary of some $2.8m plus revenue from bonuses and sponsorship, runs through the 2020 season.

United open the 2019 MLS season on 3 March against Atlanta United.

© AFP 2019

About the author:

AFP

