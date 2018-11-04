This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rooney to come out of international retirement for one-off farewell appearance

The record goalscorer has not played for England for nearly two years.

By AFP Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 3:31 PM
1 hour ago 3,356 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4322326
Wayne Rooney in action for England in 2016.
Image: Mike Egerton
Wayne Rooney in action for England in 2016.
Wayne Rooney in action for England in 2016.
Image: Mike Egerton

WAYNE ROONEY IS to come out of England retirement for a final one-off appearance against the United States in an international friendly at Wembley this month, the Football Association has announced.

Rooney, a record goalscorer for both Manchester United and England, has not played international football for nearly two years.

But the 33-year-old, now based in the United States where he plays for Major League Soccer side DC United in Washington, will wear the Three Lions shirt one last time for the Wembley fixture on 15 November.

The match will be called The Wayne Rooney Foundation International in support of the striker’s charity aiding disadvantaged children, with England manager Gareth Southgate naming the 33-year-old in his squad.

“I am truly humbled and hugely excited to play for England at Wembley again,” said Rooney in a statement issued by the FA that billed the game as his “final England appearance”.

“I would like to thank Gareth Southgate and The FA for inviting me back and helping to support my Foundation in the process.”

The FA added the match would give the Wembley crowd the “chance to show their appreciation of one of England’s greats as the curtain comes down on a glittering Three Lions career that spanned three FIFA World Cups and three UEFA European Championships”.

Former Everton and United forward Rooney scored 53 goals in 119 England appearances — the most by any outfield player — prior to announcing his retirement from international football in August 2017.

He has scored 12 times for DC United since he joined them after the end of the last English season, following a second spell at boyhood club Everton, and helped them climb from the bottom of the league ladder to the play-offs.

© AFP 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    'I was thinking, âAm I ever going to get a cap?â' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    'I was thinking, ‘Am I ever going to get a cap?’' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    'He does remind you of a young Christian Cullen in what he can do'
    Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    ITALY
    Flooding kills nine members of same family in Italy, raising storm death toll to over 30
    Flooding kills nine members of same family in Italy, raising storm death toll to over 30
    As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    FOOTBALL
    Barcelona include Messi in squad for Inter trip 'without medical all-clear' following broken arm
    Barcelona include Messi in squad for Inter trip 'without medical all-clear' following broken arm
    Barcelona strike twice in three minutes to snatch victory at Rayo Vallecano
    'I go a little bit mad': Coleman enjoys long-awaited Everton goal
    IRELAND
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    'You’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger'
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie