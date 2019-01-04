Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Name the fighter who became the first woman to hold two UFC titles simultaneously. PA Images Cris Cyborg Rose Namajunas

Valentina Shevchenko Amanda Nunes

'I wanted to kill him' - Which Fulham player was manager Claudio Ranieri referring to in the aftermath of their win against Huddersfield Town? PA Images Cyrus Christie Aleksandar Mitrovic

Aboubakar Kamara Ryan Sessegnon

Leinster's James Lowe received a two-week ban for an act of foul play on which Munster player? INPHO Joey Carbery Andrew Conway

Conor Murray Keith Earls

After leaving Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok, Irish striker Cillian Sheridan signed for which A-League club? PA Images Melbourne City Newcastle Jets

Wellington Phoenix Perth Glory

Who will captain the Waterford senior hurling team in 2019? INPHO Noel Connors Michael 'Brick' Walsh

Tadhg de Burca Pauric Mahony

After 16 seasons, Marvin Lewis is no longer the head coach of which NFL team? PA Images Arizona Cardinals Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns New York Jets

Ken Owens has been named to start at number 8 for the Scarlets in tomorrow's game against the Dragons. In which position does he normally operate? PA Images Prop Lock

Centre Hooker

Michael van Gerwen defeated Michael Smith in the final of the PDC World Darts Championship. How many times has he now won the title? PA Images 2 3

4 5

Mickey Graham, who recently guided Mullinalaghta to the Leinster club senior football title, made a winning start to his tenure as manager of which county? INPHO Westmeath Longford

Cavan Laois