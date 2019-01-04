Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Paul Dollery Friday 4 Jan 2019, 5:15 PM
By Paul Dollery Friday 4 Jan 2019, 5:15 PM
Name the fighter who became the first woman to hold two UFC titles simultaneously.
PA Images
Cris Cyborg
Rose Namajunas

Valentina Shevchenko
Amanda Nunes
'I wanted to kill him' - Which Fulham player was manager Claudio Ranieri referring to in the aftermath of their win against Huddersfield Town?
PA Images
Cyrus Christie
Aleksandar Mitrovic

Aboubakar Kamara
Ryan Sessegnon
Leinster's James Lowe received a two-week ban for an act of foul play on which Munster player?
INPHO
Joey Carbery
Andrew Conway

Conor Murray
Keith Earls
After leaving Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok, Irish striker Cillian Sheridan signed for which A-League club?
PA Images
Melbourne City
Newcastle Jets

Wellington Phoenix
Perth Glory
Who will captain the Waterford senior hurling team in 2019?
INPHO
Noel Connors
Michael 'Brick' Walsh

Tadhg de Burca
Pauric Mahony
After 16 seasons, Marvin Lewis is no longer the head coach of which NFL team?
PA Images
Arizona Cardinals
Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns
New York Jets
Ken Owens has been named to start at number 8 for the Scarlets in tomorrow's game against the Dragons. In which position does he normally operate?
PA Images
Prop
Lock

Centre
Hooker
Michael van Gerwen defeated Michael Smith in the final of the PDC World Darts Championship. How many times has he now won the title?
PA Images
2
3

4
5
Mickey Graham, who recently guided Mullinalaghta to the Leinster club senior football title, made a winning start to his tenure as manager of which county?
INPHO
Westmeath
Longford

Cavan
Laois
With their 2-1 victory on Thursday night, Manchester City cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League to how many points?
PA Images
3
4

5
6
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
