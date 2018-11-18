This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 18 November, 2018
Legendary Kerry broadcaster Weeshie Fogarty passes away aged 77

His club Killarney Legion confirmed the news this morning.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 18 Nov 2018, 1:29 PM
14 minutes ago 474 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4345994

RADIO KERRY BROADCASTER Weeshie Fogarty has died at the age of 77.

Fogarty was a figure synonymous with Kerry GAA, having represented the county footballers at senior level before embarking on a refereeing career and later as a radio commentator and broadcaster.

His club Killarney Legion confirmed the news of his passing this morning with a statement.

“Killarney Legion GAA Club were deeply saddened to learn this morning of the passing of club member Weeshie Fogarty (March 1941).

“Weeshie has been synonymous with the club throughout his life, he has served the club in every capacity from player, trainer, mentor and officer in the club. Weeshie was a member of the clubs winning O’Donoghue cup team of 1967. Weeshie also represented Kerry with distinction at minor, U-21, Junior and Senior level. Weeshie won an All Ireland Junior medal in 1967 and he was a member of the victorious All Ireland senior winning team of 1969.

“Weeshie also represented East Kerry where he won 4 county championships and one All Ireland club championship. When an unfortunate injury cut short his playing career he turned to refereeing and became one of the leading inter-county referees in the country, taking charge of three all All-Ireland football semi-finals.

“Weeshie was heavily involved in all club activities and was the driving force behind the publication of the book A Legion of memories which detailed the history of the club through its first 50 years.

“Weeshie was of course known throughout the country for his work with Radio Kerry show Terrace Talk, which featured audio interviews with some of Ireland’s greatest sporting legends and personalities. Weeshie was awarded a Mcnamee award in 2004 and he was inducted to McNamee hall of fame in 2016.

“The word legend is sometimes over used but Weeshie Fogarty was a club legend and his passing leaves a huge void in our club. The club would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Joan son Kieran daughters Denise & Carolann and his extended family and his many friends. Funeral details to follow.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

