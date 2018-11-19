'A true gentleman', 'made the world a better place' - tributes pour in for Weeshie Fogarty

KERRY GAA IS in mourning following the death of legendary Radio Kerry broadcaster Fogarty who sadly passed away over the weekend.

Fogarty was inducted into the McNamee Awards Hall of Fame in 2016, while he previously refereed two All-Ireland semi-finals and played twice for the Kerry seniors before injury cut his career short.

Since news of his death broke on Sunday, tributes poured in from players and media members across the country.

Kieran Donaghy

So sad to hear of the passing of Weeshie Fogarty this morning. Brought hairs up on the neck when he was in full flow with @radiokerrysport A true gentleman and loved calling into him for a chat. Also a great love for basketball. May he rest in peace #KerryLegend #terracetalk — Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) November 18, 2018

Bryan Sheehan

We lost a truly passionate GAA man today with the passing of Weeshie Fogarty. Loved listening to him as a young fella on @radiokerry @radiokerrysport . He was an absolute gentleman. He’ll finally be able to catch up with his good friend Liam Higgins. Sleep well Weeshie. 💚💛 — Bryan Sheehan (@BryanSheehan9) November 18, 2018

Darran O’Sullivan

Des Cahill

Weeshie Fogarty always told me I could have made a success of my life if I had joined @LegionGAA instead of @DrCrokesGAA when I arrived into #Killarney to work for #TheKerryman newspaper! (I went on holidays with his mother in 1982!) A true Gent. #RIPWeeshie — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) November 18, 2018

Marty Morrissey

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of the legendary Weeshie Fogarty. What a wonderful man, great friend & superb broadcaster. I loved his company & listening to his beautiful Kerry accent and words always made the world a better place & brought a smile to my day. RIP Weeshie. — Marty Morrissey (@MartyM_RTE) November 18, 2018

The Kerryman

We are very saddened to hear this morning of the death of Weeshie Fogarty, who was a columnist with this paper for many years. Weeshie was also a renowned radio broadcaster, an author, a Kerry footballer and, above all, a great family man, and a wonderful friend to all. RIP. — The Kerryman (@kerryman_ie) November 18, 2018

