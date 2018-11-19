This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'A true gentleman', 'made the world a better place' - tributes pour in for Weeshie Fogarty

The voice of Radio Kerry show Terrace Talk passed away on Sunday.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 19 Nov 2018, 12:28 PM
1 hour ago 642 Views 1 Comment
Broadcasting legend Weeshie Fogarty passed away over the weekend.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

KERRY GAA IS in mourning following the death of legendary Radio Kerry broadcaster Fogarty who sadly passed away over the weekend.

Fogarty was inducted into the McNamee Awards Hall of Fame in 2016, while he previously refereed two All-Ireland semi-finals and played twice for the Kerry seniors before injury cut his career short.

Since news of his death broke on Sunday, tributes poured in from players and media members across the country.

Kieran Donaghy

Bryan Sheehan

Darran O’Sullivan 

Des Cahill

Marty Morrissey 

The Kerryman 

