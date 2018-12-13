This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wenger backs Zidane for Premier League job amid ongoing United talk

The World Cup winner is currently without a job having walked away from Real Madrid in May.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 9:49 AM
2 hours ago 3,010 Views 4 Comments
Zinedine Zidane managed Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles during his reign.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images
Zinedine Zidane managed Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles during his reign.
Image: DPA/PA Images

ZINEDINE ZIDANE CONTINUES to spark speculation regarding a possible role at Manchester United and fellow Frenchman Arsene Wenger believes he should take a Premier League post.

The World Cup winner is currently without a job having walked away from Real Madrid at the end of last season on the back of a third successive Champions League triumph.

Various positions have been mooted for Zidane during his absence from the dugout, with an iconic figure still in high demand.

It has been suggested that he could be taken to Old Trafford if United lose patience with Jose Mourinho and wield the axe.

Former Arsenal manager Wenger would like to see Zidane in England, telling beIN Sports: “Yes, why not? If you want to work at the top, it has to be England nowadays.

“But there are many uncertainties with Brexit and the uncertainty: will the Premier League continue to dominate financially? We’ll know soon.

“England is the only country with six clubs that can fight for the championship. In all the other countries, basically you can say in December who will win the championship and there are some countries, like France, where you can say it in September.”

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Old Trafford Arsene Wenger and current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. Source: Martin Rickett

While urging Zidane to consider options in the Premier League, Wenger admits that the former World Player of the Year has a tough decision to make. Having already experienced life under the brightest of spotlights in Madrid, any role filled at this point will feel like a step down.

“He’s in a very difficult position. He’s been in the biggest club in the world, and he can only go to the second biggest club in the world,” Wenger added.

“That means he is in front of something, or I go for a long-term project and I go to a different aspect of my job, and I want to be involved in building up a club.

“Or I go straight away again to a team that can compete, that can win the Champions League again. That won’t be easy, personally. In his case, I would go for a different aspect of my job.”

Wenger is also in the market for a new post at present. He saw a 22-year reign at Arsenal brought to a close over the summer and has been heavily linked with possible openings at AC Milan and Bayern Munich.

