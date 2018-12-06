This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 6 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'd love to have played more times for my country but I never thought I was overlooked'

Wes Hoolahan is satisfied with his international career, despite not making a competitive debut until he was 30.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 6 Dec 2018, 11:23 AM
57 minutes ago 1,393 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4379080
Wes Hoolahan played his final game for Ireland in the World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark last year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Wes Hoolahan played his final game for Ireland in the World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark last year.
Wes Hoolahan played his final game for Ireland in the World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark last year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BACK IN FEBRUARY, Republic of Ireland playmaker Wes Hoolahan announced his retirement from international football.

He bowed out after making 43 appearances for his country at senior level, but the general consensus was that his tally of caps should have been much greater.

One of the most gifted footballers Ireland has produced in recent memory, the creative midfielder played a key role for the Boys in Green at Euro 2016.

He gave Martin O’Neill’s side the lead in a 1-1 draw against Sweden, as well as providing an inch-perfect pass for Robbie Brady’s winner against Italy.

Hoolahan became a prominent player for Ireland during O’Neill’s tenure — he won 35 of his 43 caps under the recently-departed boss — despite not making his first competitive appearance at senior international level until he was 30.

The Dubliner was handed his debut by Giovanni Trapattoni in a friendly against Colombia in 2008, but he had to wait over four years to win his second cap. Nevertheless, he’s satisfied with how his international career unfolded. 

“When you’re playing [international football], you just want to wear the badge and walk out onto the pitch. It’s a great occasion and I really enjoyed it,” Hoolahan said in an interview with Irish Football Fan TV.

“Obviously I’d love to have played more times for my country but I never thought I was overlooked. Martin [O'Neill] capped me the most times and I had a really successful spell under him.

“I didn’t feel I was overlooked. I would have loved to play more games, but to play as many times as I did for my country, I’m very proud of that.”

West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship - The Hawthorns Hoolahan joined West Brom after leaving Norwich City at the end of last season. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Hoolahan, who will launch his own football academy in Dublin in January, is now playing his club football with West Bromwich Albion, having spent over a decade at Norwich City.

At the age of 36, he has ruled out the possibility of a return to the Ireland set-up under new manager Mick McCarthy, insisting that it’s now time for younger players to be given an opportunity to impress.

Ireland’s bid to qualify for the 2020 European Championship begins next March with games against Gibraltar and Georgia.

“Hopefully we can get to the Euros,” said Hoolahan. “Obviously there’ll be two games at home so it would be great for the country to be there. It would kind of give a lift after what’s happened in the last year.

“It’s good now that Mick has taken over. Hopefully he can breed young players coming through and get them ready. I’m sure he’ll do a great job.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    Mourinho: There are things I cannot get from United players
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    'Joe is the coach who has picked me over my career. I wouldnât be here without him'
    'Joe is the coach who has picked me over my career. I wouldn’t be here without him'
    Contepomi: 'Leinster are not the Barcelona of rugby - we have a lot to improve'
    'Just being on the safe side': Halfpenny out of Ulster clash due to concussion
    LEINSTER
    England not ruling out approach to re-hire Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster
    England not ruling out approach to re-hire Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster
    Kearney: 'I'm going to play after the World Cup but no further down the road as to where'
    Injuries mount for Leinster but strength in depth softens the blow ahead of Bath
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Sarri slams Chelsea's complacency in defeat at Wolves
    Sarri slams Chelsea's complacency in defeat at Wolves
    Spurs show new Southampton manager size of his task
    Much-changed Man United earn draw with Arsenal in error-ridden clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie