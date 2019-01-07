This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wes Hoolahan in line for West Brom extension following 'first-class' FA Cup showing

The 36-year-old signed a short-term contract with the Baggies in September.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 7 Jan 2019, 6:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,281 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4427507
Wes Hoolahan has been rolling back the years at West Brom.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Wes Hoolahan has been rolling back the years at West Brom.
Wes Hoolahan has been rolling back the years at West Brom.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

WES HOOLAHAN IS in line for an extension to his short-term contract at West Bromwich Albion following a string of impressive performances, the latest a man-of-the-match display against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup.

Albion won the game 1-0 with Hoolahan bewitching in a relatively unfamiliar false nine role. The Dubliner, now 36, played the first 70 minutes of the game with manager Darren Moore hailing his impact as “absolutely first class”. 

Hoolahan signed a short-term deal with the Baggies in September, having left Norwich at the start of the summer. That contract is due to expire in the middle of January, but Moore has confirmed that the club are interested in extending the deal to the end of the season. 

“I’m due to speak to his adviser, he’s coming to the end of his contract”, Moore told local outlet Express & Star. “I’ll look at addressing that this week, I’ve just got my head down in the Christmas period because it’s been a busy time. This week presents an opportunity to speak to Wes and his adviser and look at the best way going forward”. 

Should Hoolahan agree to an extension, he will be in contention for a reunion with his former club Norwich City at the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon. 

Hoolahan served the Canaries for ten years, and made an emotional farewell to the club at the end of last season.

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie

