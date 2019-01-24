This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
France centre to retire from internationals after World Cup

Wesley Fofana says he will continue his club career beyond 2019.

By AFP Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 3:25 PM
Fofana has been hit by injury problems in recent years.
Image: ABACA/PA Images
Image: ABACA/PA Images

FRANCE CENTRE WESLEY Fofana announced on Thursday that he will retire from international rugby after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The 31-year-old has made 45 France appearances, scoring 15 tries, but played only once for Les Bleus in 2017 and 2018 after a succession of injury problems.

“I’ll try whole-heartedly to make the World Cup, try my luck with the excellent centres that are called up, and in any case, I’ll stop playing for France afterwards, that’s for sure,” the Clermont player said.

Fofana, who won the French Top 14 title with Clermont in 2010, said he would continue playing club rugby.

He was named by coach Jacques Brunel in his squad for the upcoming Six Nations, with France due to open their campaign against Wales in Paris on 1 February.

