France centre to retire from internationals after World Cup

FRANCE CENTRE WESLEY Fofana announced on Thursday that he will retire from international rugby after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The 31-year-old has made 45 France appearances, scoring 15 tries, but played only once for Les Bleus in 2017 and 2018 after a succession of injury problems.

“I’ll try whole-heartedly to make the World Cup, try my luck with the excellent centres that are called up, and in any case, I’ll stop playing for France afterwards, that’s for sure,” the Clermont player said.

Fofana, who won the French Top 14 title with Clermont in 2010, said he would continue playing club rugby.

He was named by coach Jacques Brunel in his squad for the upcoming Six Nations, with France due to open their campaign against Wales in Paris on 1 February.

