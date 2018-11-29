This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 29 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dominant Westbrook hit the 107th triple-double of his career last night

Russell Westbrook went level with Jason Kidd as joint-third on the NBA’s all-time list.

By AFP Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 10:36 AM
1 hour ago 487 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4366380

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER guard Russell Westbrook celebrated another triple-double milestone and an NBA victory on Wednesday night, while Houston star James Harden’s first triple-double of the season spelt only frustration in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder Russell Westbrook reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Westbrook’s 23 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists propelled the Thunder to a 100-83 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the 107th triple-double of his career Westbrook tied for third on the all-time list with Jason Kidd, the former Dallas Mavericks star who needed 1,247 games to reach 107 while Westbrook reached the mark in just 760 games.

Westbrook, who seized the single-season record for triple-doubles from Oscar Robertson with 42 in the 2016-17 campaign, remains a long way from Robertson’s record career total of 181.

Source: NBA/YouTube

Former Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson is second on the list with 138.

Westbrook said he continues to relish every opportunity to chase the greats who came before him, saying the triple-doubles — the achievement of double-digit totals in three key statistical categories — are something to celebrate “as long as we win.”

The Philadelphia 76ers have started to hit their stride in the NBA, beating the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

With their 117-91 win over the Knicks, Philadelphia have now won six of their last seven games and seven of their last nine since acquiring Jimmy Butler. The team’s record stands at 15-8 this season.

More impressively though, with the win at Wells Fargo Center, the 76ers are now 11-1 on their home court.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 26 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in the 26-point win. JJ Redick had 24 points while Ben Simmons had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

joelembiid-cropped_yx4jh0rep6c18a8wx0f7nbri Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

“I’d say, we’re just getting better,” Simmons said after the game. “We’re further along in the season. Jimmy is adapting a lot better, adapting to our plays defensively, our calls. Just staying together as a team.”

For Harden, a superb all-around effort of 25 points, 17 assists and 11 rebounds — along with six steals — wasn’t enough in a  128-108 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas took full advantage of the injury absence of Houston point guard Chris Paul, leading by as many as 21 in the third quarter before the Rockets cut the deficit to five late in the period.

Dallas, who had 20 points each from rookie Luka Doncic and reserve Devin Harris, opened the fourth quarter on a 10-2 scoring run to regain full control.

The Mavericks notched just their second road win of the season while the Rockets, who led the league with 65 victories last season, endured a fourth straight defeat.

“It’s really good,” said Harris. “We haven’t really had too much success against this team in the last couple of years. We haven’t really been playing well on the road this year. So it’s good to get a win and play the way we did tonight.”

The Los Angeles Clippers, the surprising Western Conference leaders, survived 21 turnovers to beat the Phoenix Suns 115-99.

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks

The Bucks won a close one in Milwaukee, where Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists and Khris Middleton drained a three-pointer with 5.2 seconds remaining to secure the hosts’ 116-113 victory.

The Bulls were unable to corral two loose balls just prior to Middleton’s shot, and Justin Holiday missed a potential game-tying three-pointer just before the buzzer.

The Portland Trail Blazers edged the Orlando Magic 115-112, aided by a franchise record and career-best 10 three-pointers from Damian Lillard.

Spurs Timberwolves Basketball Marco Belinelli drives at Minnesota Timberwolves’ Derrick Rose. Source: Jim Mone

It was far from close in Minneapolis where the Minnesota Timberwolves led by as many as 48 points on the way to a 128-89 rout of the San Antonio Spurs.

The Timberwolves improved to 11-11, reaching .500 for the first time since October 31.

Robert Covington led the Timberwolves with 21 points. Karl-Anthony towns and Derrick Rose added 16 apiece for Minnesota, who out-scored the Spurs 29-9 in the second quarter and never looked back.

In more bad news for San Antonio, coach Gregg Popovich said the foot injury that has sidelined veteran Pau Gasol for 12 games has been diagnosed as a stress fracture. There’s no timetable for the 38-year-old Spaniard’s return.

The Philadelphia 76ers never trailed in a 117-91 victory over the New York Knicks. Joel Embiid notched his league-leading 21st double-double of the season with 26 points and 14 rebounds as the Sixers notched their sixth victory in seven games and improved to 11-1 at home.

In contrast, the Utah Jazz rallied from a double-digit third-quarter deficit to beat the Brooklyn Nets 101-91.

Donovan Mitchell scored 10 points in a 15-4 Utah scoring run to end the game, Rudy Gobert contributing the other five points in the run as the Jazz handed the Nets a fourth straight defeat.

© – AFP, 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar: 'I wasn't 100%' against Liverpool
    Neymar: 'I wasn't 100%' against Liverpool
    Messi admits Pique assist was 'not something we planned'
    Napoli boss Ancelotti: Atalanta away will be tougher than Liverpool
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'Hopefully the new manager will see my potential' - Curtis continues fine form
    'Hopefully the new manager will see my potential' - Curtis continues fine form
    Hughes praises Obafemi's 'great' performance in first Southampton start
    'Living here makes it more difficult' - Kerr outlines challenges awaiting Kenny in senior Ireland job
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics
    Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    'He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie