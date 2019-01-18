This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 18 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ger Egan hits 1-5 as Westmeath defeat Dublin for first O'Byrne Cup title since 1988

It’s a good start for the Lake County under new manager Jack Cooney.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 18 Jan 2019, 9:46 PM
15 minutes ago 1,727 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4447898
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Westmeath 1-12

Dublin 0-10 

Kevin O’Brien reports from Parnell Park

WESTMEATH HAVE STARTED life under Jack Cooney by lifting the O’Byrne Cup for the first time since 1988, beating a developmental Dublin outfit in tonight’s final. 

Ger Egan gave a masterclass in attack for the visitors and scored 1-5, 1-4 from play, in their deserved five-point win. Dublin couldn’t live with Egan’s pace and power and he was arguably the main difference between the teams.

Westmeath won’t be getting too excited with this victory considering it’s effectively Dublin’s third-string outfit, but the Sky Blues defeated a Meath team last weekend that contained seven or eight of Andy McEntee’s regulars.

Some early season silverware will be a boost to Westmeath, who were beaten in last year’s final by Meath. They’ll head for their Division 3 opener next weekend against Offaly in good spirits following this victory.

On a positive note for Dublin, Aaron Byrne posted three points from centre-forward and might be the youngster that significantly increases his playing time under Jim Gavin this season.

Gavin tends to keep his championship 15 fresh with one or two introductions per season, with Eoin Murchan and Brian Howard the 2018 inductees to the starting team.

Byrne, the U21 Footballer of the Year in 2017, has been on the fringes of the squad over the past couple of seasons but looks ready to make the breakthrough this season. 

Dublin trailed by 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time and Paul Clarke called for two players with championship experience last summer – Conor McHugh and Colm Basquel. Raheny’s Sean McMahon, who has been tipped for a big career in blue, reverted to midfield from full-back.

But Westmeath defended well and held McHugh to just a point from play, while Egan did the damage at the far end.

Dublin started without UCD duo Cian O’Connor and Darren Gavin, who helped their college past CIT in the Sigerson Cup yesterday. 

This was the first televised game with the experimental rules, but might be one of the last ones with if Central Council decide tomorrow not to proceed with them for the Allianz Football League.

Cooney’s Westmeath frequently dropped 12 or 13 men behind the ball, but when they turned it over they broke at pace.

Jack Hazley with Sean Flanagan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Egan looked very lively up front and flashed over two points in the opening half. His second arrived after a terrific catch and run from Kieran Martin at midfield. 

Dublin might blame the handpass rule for significantly hampering their forward play, but whatever it was they struggled for scores in the first period. They had just 0-4 on the board by the interval and only three from play 

Despite the introduction of Basquel and McHugh, Westmeath continued to dominate and Egan added three scores in the third quarter to leave them 0-11 to 0-6 ahead.

Then a piercing run from substitute Tommy McDaniel split the Dublin defence and he passed to Egan, who thundered a strike into the top corner. 

That led Westmeath eight clear after 58 minutes. Dublin responded with scores from Byrne and a McHugh brace, but couldn’t find the goal they needed late on.

Scorers for Westmeath: Ger Egan 1-5 (0-1f), Tommy McDaniel 0-3, Ronan O’Toole 0-2, Kieran Martin 0-1, Ger Leech 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Aaron Byrne, Conor McHugh (0-2f) and Sean Bugler 0-3 each, Stephen Smith 0-1 (0-1f).

Westmeath

1. Kevin Fagan (Tubberclair)

4. Boidu Sayeh (Rosemount)
3. Ronan Wallace (Multyfarnham)
2. Killian Daly (Mullingar Shamrocks)

6. James Dolan (Garrycastle)
9. Noel Mulligan (Athlone)
7. David Lynch (St. Malachys)

15. Sam Duncan (Milltownpass)
8. Sean Flanagan (St. Loman’s Mullingar)

10. Ger Egan (Tyrrellspass)
11. Callum McCormack (Maryland)
5. Noel O’Reilly (Milltownpass)

12. Joe Halligan (Milltown)
13. Ronan O Toole (St. Lomans Mullingar)
14. Kieran Martin (Maryland)

Subs

18. Tommy McDaniel (Castleknock) for McCormack (10) 
21. Ger Leech (Coralstown/Kinnegad) for Halligan (51)
17. Conor Slevin (Tyrrellspass) for Flanagan (61)
20. James Maxwell (Coralstown/Kinnega) for McDaniels (70)
24. Ned Cully (St Mary’s Rochfortbridge) for O’Toole (72) 

Dublin

1. Andy Bunyan (Scoil Uí Chonaill)

2. Nathan Doran (Clontarf)
3. Seán McMahon (Raheny)
4. Ciarán Smith (Lucan Sarsfields)

24. Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes)
6. Conor Mullally (Cuala)
7. Robert McDaid (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

22. Jack Hazley (St Sylvesters)
9. Cormac Howley (Round Towers Lusk)

10. Ryan Basquel (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)
11. Aaron Byrne (Na Fianna)
12. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh)

15. Oisín Lynch (Fingallians)
13. Stephen Smith (Skerries Harps)
14. Callum Pearson (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs

25. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna) for Lynch (ht)
17. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Pearson (ht)
23. Tom Lahiff (St Judes) for Hazley (ht) 
18. Shane Boland (Castleknock) for Baquel (50)
26. Declan Monaghan (Clontarf) for McGowan (55)
19. Cormac Diamond (St Vincent’s) for Smith (61)
20. Liam Flatman (Kilmacud Crokes) for Doran (64)
21. Lorcan Galvin (St Vincent’s) for Howley (64)

Referee: David Hickey (Carlow)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    'Training is not for anyone else' - Klopp condemns Bielsa over 'spygate' row
    'Training is not for anyone else' - Klopp condemns Bielsa over 'spygate' row
    'We have no doubt' - Barca unconcerned about player ineligibility accusations
    Henry says going head-to-head with Vieira on the line 'felt really weird'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'In other countries, everyone does it' - Guardiola makes spying admission
    'In other countries, everyone does it' - Guardiola makes spying admission
    It's time for Unai Emery to bring Ozil back in from the cold
    Free agent Giuseppe Rossi delighted to be welcomed back to Man United
    SIX NATIONS
    'It's difficult when you miss out but Ross just needs to focus on playing well'
    'It's difficult when you miss out but Ross just needs to focus on playing well'
    Join The42 for a special Six Nations preview event with Simon Zebo
    Aki insists he's 'a cog in the wheel' as he aims to build on stellar first year of international rugby
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    Australian defender Ashcroft arrives in the League of Ireland
    Australian defender Ashcroft arrives in the League of Ireland
    Cork City sign 20-year-old attacker with first-team experience at Brighton
    'I had 70 and 80-year-old men coming up to me in tears. That kind of summed it up'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie