All eyes on the Aviva for the first of today’s big games.
Liveblog
The teams are on the pitch, the anthem played and sung and we’re ready to go at Lansdowne Road.
Five minutes to go so as the final preparations are made, here’s some pre-match reading to feast your eyes on:
‘In PE class a fella turns around and says: lads she’s playing in the Aviva next week, so go easy on the tackles’
‘I was standing on a cottage roof, freezing to death, shovelling snow. I think: do you want to go back to that?’
‘Losing 5-0 on telly was demoralising… but we knew if we got another crack at a cup final we’d give it a good lash’
Two of the best strikers in the country are on show today, and this will come as an intriguing battle at each end.
Amber Barrett, the back-to-back Golden Boot winner, hit 30 in the WNL while Jarrett slotted home 28 times before her injury.
Time for some team news….
Line ups for today with kick off just 30 minutes away at the Aviva! pic.twitter.com/UVTLD8WHbz— Wexford Youths Women (@YouthsWomen) November 4, 2018
The big news is that Rianna Jarrett will start for Wexford today. That comes as a big boost for Youths, as the Ireland international returns from injury.
The battle of the league champions and the league cup winners.
League champions Wexford Youths Women and League Cup winners Peamount United meet in the #FAICup final on Sunday. It's live on RTÉ Sport online, @RTE2 and @SundaySport pic.twitter.com/4Oj4jmAzBs— Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) November 3, 2018
Wexford Youths, Women’s National League (WNL) champions for the fourth time in five years, are hoping to add a second FAI Cup since 2015 to their list of honours.
Should they win today, it’ll be a treble after they sealed the National League shield earlier this year.
On the contrary, it’d be a double for Peamount. The Dubliners are hoping to end an eight-year wait for FAI Cup glory.
Good morning, and welcome along to The42′s live coverage of today’s Women’s FAI Cup final clash between Wexford Youths and Peamount United.
The 12.05pm kick-off is fast approaching at the Aviva Stadium as we’re set for the biggest day in the women’s football calendar in Ireland.
As well as following our updates here, you can watch all the action on RTÉ 2. Coverage begins in the next few minutes. And as always, we’d love to hear your predictions and thoughts in the comments section below — this one should be good!
