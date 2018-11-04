This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The teams are on the pitch, the anthem played and sung and we’re ready to go at Lansdowne Road. 

Two of the best strikers in the country are on show today, and this will come as an intriguing battle at each end.

Amber Barrett, the back-to-back Golden Boot winner, hit 30 in the WNL while Jarrett slotted home 28 times before her injury.

Amber Barrett celebrates scoring a goal Amber Barrett. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Rianna Jarrett Rianna Jarrett. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Time for some team news….

The big news is that Rianna Jarrett will start for Wexford today. That comes as a big boost for Youths, as the Ireland international returns from injury.

The battle of the league champions and the league cup winners.

Wexford Youths, Women’s National League (WNL) champions for the fourth time in five years, are hoping to add a second FAI Cup since 2015 to their list of honours.

Should they win today, it’ll be a treble after they sealed the National League shield earlier this year.

On the contrary, it’d be a double for Peamount. The Dubliners are hoping to end an eight-year wait for FAI Cup glory.

Good morning, and welcome along to The42′s live coverage of today’s Women’s FAI Cup final clash between Wexford Youths and Peamount United.

The 12.05pm kick-off is fast approaching at the Aviva Stadium as we’re set for the biggest day in the women’s football calendar in Ireland. 

As well as following our updates here, you can watch all the action on RTÉ 2. Coverage begins in the next few minutes. And as always, we’d love to hear your predictions and thoughts in the comments section below — this one should be good!

