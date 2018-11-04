17 mins ago

The battle of the league champions and the league cup winners.

League champions Wexford Youths Women and League Cup winners Peamount United meet in the #FAICup final on Sunday. It's live on RTÉ Sport online, @RTE2 and @SundaySport pic.twitter.com/4Oj4jmAzBs — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) November 3, 2018

Wexford Youths, Women’s National League (WNL) champions for the fourth time in five years, are hoping to add a second FAI Cup since 2015 to their list of honours.

Should they win today, it’ll be a treble after they sealed the National League shield earlier this year.

On the contrary, it’d be a double for Peamount. The Dubliners are hoping to end an eight-year wait for FAI Cup glory.