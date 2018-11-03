Watch live: Ryan Burnett vs Nonito Donaire, World Boxing Super Series quarter-final

IRELAND’S RYAN BURNETT faces four-weight world champion and future Hall-of-Famer Nonito Donaire at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland from 9pm tonight.

On the line is Burnett’s WBA World bantamweight title and a place in the semi-finals of the prestigious World Boxing Super Series bantamweight tournament.

The winner will set up a duel with WBO champion Zolani Tete in the WBSS last four.

Belfast’s Burnett takes with him to the ring a record of 19-0 with nine of his wins quick, while the vastly more experienced Donaire — who has moved down two divisions since his April defeat to Burnett’s old friend and fellow Belfast fighter Carl Frampton — is 38-5 with 24 KOs.

You can watch the fight live, for free, above, via the World Boxing Super Series Youtube channel.

