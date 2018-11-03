This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 3 November, 2018
Watch live: Ryan Burnett vs Nonito Donaire, World Boxing Super Series quarter-final

The Belfast bantamweight defends his WBA world title against a future Hall-of-Famer from 9pm.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 8:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,842 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4321464

IRELAND’S RYAN BURNETT faces four-weight world champion and future Hall-of-Famer Nonito Donaire at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland from 9pm tonight.

On the line is Burnett’s WBA World bantamweight title and a place in the semi-finals of the prestigious World Boxing Super Series bantamweight tournament.

The winner will set up a duel with WBO champion Zolani Tete in the WBSS last four.

Belfast’s Burnett takes with him to the ring a record of 19-0 with nine of his wins quick, while the vastly more experienced Donaire — who has moved down two divisions since his April defeat to Burnett’s old friend and fellow Belfast fighter Carl Frampton — is 38-5 with 24 KOs.

You can watch the fight live, for free, above, via the World Boxing Super Series Youtube channel.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

