Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland ladies football final in 2019?

DUBLIN MADE HISTORY in 2018, as they achieved back-to-back senior All-Ireland success for the first time.

After all the hurt they suffered at the hands of Cork in All-Ireland finals, Mick Bohan’s side finally got the better of their Munster rivals on the biggest day of the year and appear to be becoming a dominant side in the sport.

Much like their 2017 success, Dublin produced a clinical and efficient performance in Croke Park and there were star individual displays around the pitch.

Cork are still a potent force in ladies football and were just five points short of Dublin at the final whistle in front of a record-breaking crowd of 50,141. They will certainly mount another charge for the Brendan Martin cup in 2019.

Donegal came agonisingly close to booking a spot in the All-Ireland final after they lost out to Cork at the semi-final stage and are a team on the rise in the senior ranks. If they can maintain that progress, they will surely be in the mix at the business end of the season next year.

Connacht champions Galway also reached the final four of the 2018 All-Ireland campaign and while they struggled to keep pace with Dublin in that fixture, they will be looking for redemption when next year’s championship commences.

The 2019 season is likely to be a challenging one for Mayo after 12 players stepped away from their panel earlier this year. It remains to be seen if they can settle that dispute which resulted in the departure of a number of integral players, including Cora Staunton, Fiona McHale and former team captain Sarah Tierney.

If not, the Westerners could be facing into a rebuilding period which could hamper their chances of getting to the latter stages of the season.

With all that in mind, who do you think will be crowned All-Ireland champions next year?

Will Dublin complete a three-in-a-row? Will Cork reclaim the Brendan Martin Cup? Or is there a dark horse out there who could cause an upset?

