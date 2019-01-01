This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 1 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland ladies football final in 2019?

Can Dublin complete the three-in-a-row, will Cork reclaim the Brendan Martin Cup or will see a dark horse causing an upset in the new year?

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 819 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4377290
Who will win the 2019 Ladies All-Ireland final?
Image: Photojoiner.net.
Who will win the 2019 Ladies All-Ireland final?
Who will win the 2019 Ladies All-Ireland final?
Image: Photojoiner.net.

DUBLIN MADE HISTORY in 2018, as they achieved back-to-back senior All-Ireland success for the first time.

After all the hurt they suffered at the hands of Cork in All-Ireland finals, Mick Bohan’s side finally got the better of their Munster rivals on the biggest day of the year and appear to be becoming a dominant side in the sport.

Much like their 2017 success, Dublin produced a clinical and efficient performance in Croke Park and there were star individual displays around the pitch.

Cork are still a potent force in ladies football and were just five points short of Dublin at the final whistle in front of a record-breaking crowd of 50,141. They will certainly mount another charge for the Brendan Martin cup in 2019.

Donegal came agonisingly close to booking a spot in the All-Ireland final after they lost out to Cork at the semi-final stage and are a team on the rise in the senior ranks. If they can maintain that progress, they will surely be in the mix at the business end of the season next year.

Connacht champions Galway also reached the final four of the 2018 All-Ireland campaign and while they struggled to keep pace with Dublin in that fixture, they will be looking for redemption when next year’s championship commences.

The 2019 season is likely to be a challenging one for Mayo after 12 players stepped away from their panel earlier this year. It remains to be seen if they can settle that dispute which resulted in the departure of a number of integral players, including Cora Staunton, Fiona McHale and former team captain Sarah Tierney.

If not, the Westerners could be facing into a rebuilding period which could hamper their chances of getting to the latter stages of the season. 

With all that in mind, who do you think will be crowned All-Ireland champions next year?

Will Dublin complete a three-in-a-row? Will Cork reclaim the Brendan Martin Cup? Or is there a dark horse out there who could cause an upset?


Poll Results:








Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Sanchez set for United return and tipped to flourish under Solskjaer
    Sanchez set for United return and tipped to flourish under Solskjaer
    'I would never prostitute my ideals and dreams' - Buffon says PSG move wasn't about money
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Pogba: 'We want to attack... maybe we just realised we are Manchester United'
    Pogba: 'We want to attack... maybe we just realised we are Manchester United'
    Man United make it three wins in a row as Solskjaer's men hit four past Bournemouth
    As it happened: Man United vs Bournemouth, Premier League
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    LEINSTER
    Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster
    Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster
    Rob Kearney and Jack McGrath return ahead of Leinster's clash with Ulster
    Cullen hopes Leinster will be better for their Thomond Park experience

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie