Whyte knocks Chisora out with a brutal left in heavyweight rematch

A MOUTHWATERING HEAVYWEIGHT showdown between Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua remains a possibility, after the 30-year-old British fighter produced a brutal left to knock down Dereck Chisora in London.

Whyte landed the crushing knockout blow in the 11th round of their intense rematch at the 02 Arena, before calling out Joshua — who was ringside working for Sky Sports — in his post-fight interview.

“Rematch, let’s go. Let’s do this,” he said, before Joshua made it clear that he wants to fight Deontay Wilder, and then Tyson Fury.

“So if the Whyte fight gets made I don’t want to hear any boos,” said Joshua.

“Let’s forget what happened in the past at British level. Now we are at world level. It was a good fight back then, let’s see now.

“We know how the list goes, who is one and two. If there’s anyone that deserves a shot, if it isn’t them it’s you.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: