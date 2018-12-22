This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Whyte knocks Chisora out with a brutal left in heavyweight rematch

The British fighter wasted little time in calling Anthony Joshua out.

By AFP Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 11:52 PM
30 minutes ago 1,417 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4412277
The knockout moment.
Image: Steven Paston
The knockout moment.
The knockout moment.
Image: Steven Paston

A MOUTHWATERING HEAVYWEIGHT showdown between Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua remains a possibility, after the 30-year-old British fighter produced a brutal left to knock down Dereck Chisora in London.

Whyte landed the crushing knockout blow in the 11th round of their intense rematch at the 02 Arena, before calling out Joshua — who was ringside working for Sky Sports — in his post-fight interview. 

“Rematch, let’s go. Let’s do this,” he said, before Joshua made it clear that he wants to fight Deontay Wilder, and then Tyson Fury. 

“So if the Whyte fight gets made I don’t want to hear any boos,” said Joshua.

“Let’s forget what happened in the past at British level. Now we are at world level. It was a good fight back then, let’s see now.

“We know how the list goes, who is one and two. If there’s anyone that deserves a shot, if it isn’t them it’s you.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Pogba thanks Mourinho for 'improving' him as a player
    Pogba thanks Mourinho for 'improving' him as a player
    Mandzukic adds to Roma's struggles as Juve restore eight-point lead
    Solskjaer reveals inspirational Rooney texts after Cardiff thrashing
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    As it happened: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    'He's definitely the man' - Scholes backs Pochettino for Man Utd job
    LEINSTER
    As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    Leinster wary of Connacht's returning threats in RDS Christmas cracker
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It was a big performance': Emery hails Ozil after Arsenal's win over Burnley
    'It was a big performance': Emery hails Ozil after Arsenal's win over Burnley
    Townsend wonderstrike stuns Guardiola's men as Palace pick up shock win at Manchester City
    Vardy strike sees Leicester inflict first home defeat on Chelsea since April

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie