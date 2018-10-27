St Pat's to face Offaly champions tomorrow after being crowned champions of Wicklow

ST PATRICK’S GAA were left celebrating after triumphing in today’s Wicklow Senior Football Championship final replay in Aughrim.

A tight contest saw Pat’s seal a thrilling 0-10 to 0-8 victory over Rathnew, thanks to two last-gasp points.

There was little between the sides for much of the contest, as had been the case in the original encounter, with Shane Murley’s late point rescuing Pat’s on 14 October with that match ending 1-10 to 0-13.

Rathnew went close again this afternoon. They were 0-5 to 0-3 ahead at half-time, 0-7 to 0-3 to the good 10 minutes after the break and led 0-8 to 0-7 after 25 minutes of the second half.

However, Pat’s finished the stronger, with Stephen Duffy and Tommy Kelly getting the two crucial stoppage-time points, while Rathnew’s Mark Doyle was dismissed shortly before then after picking up a second yellow card.

St Pat’s now go on to face Offaly champions Rhode on Sunday in the first round of the Leinster SFC.

