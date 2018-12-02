'We’d fill a football stadium': Fury wants Wilder rematch at Man United’s Old Trafford

Nothing could separate Wilder and Fury as the pair featured in a controversial draw last night.

TYSON FURY HAS targeted a rematch with Deontay Wilder at Old Trafford. The pair squared off at Los Angeles’ Staple Centre on Saturday for a WBC world heavyweight title fight that ended in a controversial draw.

Critics felt that Fury, who had been knocked down in the ninth and 12th rounds, had comprehensively earned a decision on points, but it was ultimately scored a draw.

Lennox Lewis, the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, was among those who pointed out in the aftermath how tough it is for a British fighter to be given a decision on American soil.

“This Wilder-Fury judging takes me back to my first fight with Evander Holyfield,” he said on Twitter. “Just goes to show how hard it is for a Brit to come to America and take someone’s belt even though that’s what we clearly saw. Big up to Tyson Fury who never ceases to amaze me. Hold your head high!”

And already Fury is targeting a rematch – this time on home soil, with Manchester United’s Old Trafford his desired venue for another meeting with the 33-year-old Alabaman.

Promoter Frank Warren said: “I’d love the rematch. I’d love to see it in the UK. We’d fill a football stadium up, Wembley, Arsenal, any of those big stadiums…”

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury during the WBC Heavyweight Championship bout at the Staples Center. Source: Lionel Hahn

Fury, at this point interjected: “Old Trafford, come on Frank!”

There is, however, doubt as to whether Wilder would take a rematch.

Speaking after the contest, he signalled his intent to unify the title belts of the heavyweight division and suggested he could face Anthony Joshua next.

“It is no secret I have been trying to fight Joshua. But those guys have other plans so let’s so what happens,” he said. “So I am happy either or, I’m happy to fight Joshua or rematch Fury. It’s a win-win situation. Let’s see what we do next.”

If the Fury camp gets it wish, it would not be the first time that a UK football stadium has played host to a big fight, with Wembley having hosted the world title fight between Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko among others.

Old Trafford, meanwhile, has notably staged the WBC/WBO Super Middleweight championship fight between Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank in 1993.

