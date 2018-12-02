This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 2 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We’d fill a football stadium': Fury wants Wilder rematch at Man United’s Old Trafford

Wembley or the Emirates Stadium have also been touted as a venue for another heavyweight title bout.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 12:46 PM
54 minutes ago 2,323 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4371400
Nothing could separate Wilder and Fury as the pair featured in a controversial draw last night.
Image: Lionel Hahn
Nothing could separate Wilder and Fury as the pair featured in a controversial draw last night.
Nothing could separate Wilder and Fury as the pair featured in a controversial draw last night.
Image: Lionel Hahn

TYSON FURY HAS targeted a rematch with Deontay Wilder at Old Trafford. The pair squared off at Los Angeles’ Staple Centre on Saturday for a WBC world heavyweight title fight that ended in a controversial draw.

Critics felt that Fury, who had been knocked down in the ninth and 12th rounds, had comprehensively earned a decision on points, but it was ultimately scored a draw.

Lennox Lewis, the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, was among those who pointed out in the aftermath how tough it is for a British fighter to be given a decision on American soil.

“This Wilder-Fury judging takes me back to my first fight with Evander Holyfield,” he said on Twitter. “Just goes to show how hard it is for a Brit to come to America and take someone’s belt even though that’s what we clearly saw. Big up to Tyson Fury who never ceases to amaze me. Hold your head high!”

And already Fury is targeting a rematch – this time on home soil, with Manchester United’s Old Trafford his desired venue for another meeting with the 33-year-old Alabaman.

Promoter Frank Warren said: “I’d love the rematch. I’d love to see it in the UK. We’d fill a football stadium up, Wembley, Arsenal, any of those big stadiums…”

Boxing - Staples Center Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury during the WBC Heavyweight Championship bout at the Staples Center. Source: Lionel Hahn

Fury, at this point interjected: “Old Trafford, come on Frank!” 

There is, however, doubt as to whether Wilder would take a rematch.

Speaking after the contest, he signalled his intent to unify the title belts of the heavyweight division and suggested he could face Anthony Joshua next.

“It is no secret I have been trying to fight Joshua. But those guys have other plans so let’s so what happens,” he said. “So I am happy either or, I’m happy to fight Joshua or rematch Fury. It’s a win-win situation. Let’s see what we do next.”

If the Fury camp gets it wish, it would not be the first time that a UK football stadium has played host to a big fight, with Wembley having hosted the world title fight between Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko among others.

Old Trafford, meanwhile, has notably staged the WBC/WBO Super Middleweight championship fight between Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank in 1993.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Jose Mourinho accuses Man United midfield of lacking 'bite' and 'simplicity'
    'It is incomprehensible' - River Plate refuse to play Copa Libertadores clash in Madrid
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Obafemi gets an assist as Southampton stun Manchester United early on
    As it happened: Southampton v Man United, Premier League
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Marcus Rashford the sole bright spark amid another lacklustre Man United display
    Marcus Rashford the sole bright spark amid another lacklustre Man United display
    18-year-old Irish striker makes first Premier League start, as Southampton pile pressure on Mourinho
    Irish teenager Michael Obafemi handed full Premier League debut against Man United

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie