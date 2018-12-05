This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 5 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Enough talking about them' - Wilder has no interest in Joshua fight

After a controversial draw with Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder is focused on a rematch.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 8:16 AM
1 hour ago 2,140 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4376389
Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.
Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.
Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

DEONTAY WILDER CLAIMS a bout with Anthony Joshua is not even remotely on his radar as he instead focuses his attentions on a rematch with Tyson Fury.

The American held on to his WBC heavyweight title in controversial fashion on Saturday after a thrilling contest with Fury in Los Angeles was ruled a draw.

That decision divided opinion among the boxing fraternity and beyond, with many believing Fury to have been ahead on points, despite being knocked down twice by the Bronze Bomber.

Talks of a blockbuster unification bout between Wilder and WBA, WBO and IBF champion Joshua broke down earlier this year, and the Alabama native suggested the Briton has missed his chance.

“They’re throwing up. They didn’t want to see this fight do well,” Wilder told a conference call on Tuesday. “They were trying to downplay it, they want to be the face of global boxing, period.

“They don’t want no one else to be equal to them or to come past them. They want to be the main source that everyone goes to. Well if he wants that to be, he has to be the undisputed, undefeated, unified champion. That’s what I’ve been trying to do.

“He’s got to leave no doubts, with no fighters left out, but they didn’t try to do that, they thought they were better than everyone and now they can look at everyone else talking about everybody except him.

“No one has talked about Joshua in I don’t know how long and we plan to keep it that way. They had their opportunity, they had four months, but they led people on. It could have been me and him, but their ego got the best of them.

“I don’t care what they do. Don’t worry about coming out now, you were already in hiding. Now you want to come out and holler and stuff because nobody’s talking about your stuff no more?

“I don’t even want to answer no more questions about him, it ain’t about him no more, it’s long gone.

“When they finally come around … enough talking about them! I’m excited about Fury, I’m ready for Fury II and I can’t wait.

“The fans have got something to look forward to, they’ve got something to talk about now, and I’m happy.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    Perez at the double for West Ham, while Bournemouth secure long-awaited win
    Perez at the double for West Ham, while Bournemouth secure long-awaited win
    'I don't want to update you': Mourinho refuses to provide team news to MUTV
    'I never said I'd like to leave': Liverpool's £39 million midfielder dismisses link to PSG
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho: Only 'dishonest' players play poorly for managers they don't like
    Mourinho: Only 'dishonest' players play poorly for managers they don't like
    Man City survive late scare at Watford to extend lead at Premier League summit
    Diouf reiterates Liverpool regrets: I should have joined Man Utd or Barca instead
    BOXING
    'Enough talking about them' - Wilder has no interest in Joshua fight
    'Enough talking about them' - Wilder has no interest in Joshua fight
    'In four years, I don't think Kellie will be able to beat me... I won't be stepping down for anyone then'
    Wahlstrom 'ready to do some thrashing' as Katie Taylor showdown is confirmed

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie