WBC sanction 'direct' rematch between champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have been cleared by the WBC to engage in an immediate rematch.

THE WBC HAS sanctioned a ‘direct’ rematch between its heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and recent challenger Tyson Fury following their controversial split-decision draw in Los Angeles last Saturday.

A unanimous agreement was reached by the governing body’s board which will see Wilder and Fury cleared to rematch for the green strap immediately, meaning mandatory challenger Dominic Brezeale and fellow suitor Dillian Whyte will likely be forced to wait in the wings for at least a fight longer before competing for the belt.

Given the close nature of Wilder-Fury I, the WBC feel an immediate rematch would be the best course of action.

“The World Boxing Council conducted a voting through the Board of Governors, which resulted in a unanimous agreement to sanction a direct rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury,” read a statement from WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

“Wilder and Fury gave boxing one of the best fights in the heavyweight division in a long time, which has created tremendous popular demand for the fans to see a rematch.

The WBC is happy to confirm that a direct rematch has been approved and will create in a ruling which will also consider the mandatory status of the division.

“I wish to once again congratulate Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury for their great battle inside the ring and for the exemplary sportsmanship after the bout.”

