Wilder expects Fury rematch to be announced 'real soon'

WBC WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT champion Deontay Wilder expects a rematch with still-undefeated challenger Tyson Fury to be announced within a fortnight.

The American and Briton engaged in a dramatic heavyweight title fight on 1 December last year, with Fury outboxing Wilder for large spells but the latter scoring two knockdowns that sufficed to earn him a contentious split-decision draw.

An in-demand rematch was sanctioned soon afterwards by the WBC, and after weeks of tentative discussions, Wilder expects a sequel to be confirmed in the next couple of weeks.

“It’ll be announced real soon. Maybe in two weeks or so, it’ll be announced,” the nuclear-fisted Alabama native told Fighthype.com. “So, we’re getting all the little things in order, and we’re going to make another epic fight.”

Wilder also demanded that promoter Eddie Hearn’s claims that the American and his team are no longer returning emails regarding a fight versus Anthony Joshua be dismissed off-hand, and indicated that a fight with ‘AJ’ will happen down the line.

“Don’t listen to nothing that Eddie says. That time gonna come around, but right now it’s Wilder-Fury. That’s it.”

