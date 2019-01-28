This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Monday 28 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wilder expects Fury rematch to be announced 'real soon'

The 33-year-old says the last few details regarding a re-run of December’s classic are being ironed out.

By Gavan Casey Monday 28 Jan 2019, 10:38 AM
47 minutes ago 596 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4462857
Image: Lionel Hahn
Image: Lionel Hahn

WBC WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT champion Deontay Wilder expects a rematch with still-undefeated challenger Tyson Fury to be announced within a fortnight.

The American and Briton engaged in a dramatic heavyweight title fight on 1 December last year, with Fury outboxing Wilder for large spells but the latter scoring two knockdowns that sufficed to earn him a contentious split-decision draw.

An in-demand rematch was sanctioned soon afterwards by the WBC, and after weeks of tentative discussions, Wilder expects a sequel to be confirmed in the next couple of weeks.

“It’ll be announced real soon. Maybe in two weeks or so, it’ll be announced,” the nuclear-fisted Alabama native told Fighthype.com. “So, we’re getting all the little things in order, and we’re going to make another epic fight.”

Wilder also demanded that promoter Eddie Hearn’s claims that the American and his team are no longer returning emails regarding a fight versus Anthony Joshua be dismissed off-hand, and indicated that a fight with ‘AJ’ will happen down the line.

“Don’t listen to nothing that Eddie says. That time gonna come around, but right now it’s Wilder-Fury. That’s it.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

The astonishing demise of the Irish coach who promoted boxing’s richest fight…and world peace

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ronaldo spares Emre Can's blushes as below-par Juve see off Lazio
    Ronaldo spares Emre Can's blushes as below-par Juve see off Lazio
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    China target Arnautovic signs West Ham extension and stresses he 'never refused' to play
    HURLING
    0-16 for Bennett as Waterford hit the ground running with 27-point win over Offaly
    0-16 for Bennett as Waterford hit the ground running with 27-point win over Offaly
    Callanan hits 2-7 in league success for Tipperary over 14-man Clare in Thurles
    CBC Cork qualify for first Harty Cup final in 101 years after win over Thurles
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Chelsea's 18-year-old starlet coy over transfer reports
    Chelsea's 18-year-old starlet coy over transfer reports
    'Super difficult' for Neymar to be fit for Man United clash
    Croatian World Cup star benched amid Arsenal speculation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie