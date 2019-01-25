This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'There has been no dialogue': Hodgson responds as Zaha linked with €58 million Dortmund move

Roy Hodgson has made clear Crystal Palace are not interested in cashing in on Wilfried Zaha.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Jan 2019, 5:37 PM
The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Bundesliga.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CRYSTAL PALACE MANAGER Roy Hodgson has dismissed speculation linking Wilfried Zaha with Borussia Dortmund, insisting the Eagles have not received any approach for the winger.

The Bundesliga leaders have reportedly identified Zaha as the man to replace Christian Pulisic at Signal Iduna Park.

The United States international will join Chelsea at the end of the 2018-19 season and Dortmund are reportedly willing to break their transfer record in a €58 million swoop for the Palace man.

However, Hodgson says there has been no conversations between the two clubs and is confident Zaha – who signed a new five-year deal in August 2018 – will remain at Selhurst Park.

“We don’t know [about] that,” he told a media conference when quizzed about the rumours.

Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Kirklees Stadium The Crystal Palace boss said there has been no contact over a possible transfer. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“There has been absolutely no dialogue whatsoever between Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace Football Club.

“If I am going to comment every time a club is linked with Wilf Zaha, I will be talking about it for a long time.

“Wilf signed a long-term contract with Crystal Palace. .

I’d be very surprised if there were any clubs out there who wouldn’t think he’s very good, but that doesn’t mean to say they are going to try and buy him.”

Hodgson has regularly had to deal with transfer speculation surrounding Zaha, who has become an integral part of the side since his appointment as Eagles boss in September 2017.

Earlier this month the former England manager had to play down reports Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang had made an eye-watering offer to land the Ivory Coast international.

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Dortmund have reportedly identified Zaha as the man to replace Christian Pulisic Source: EMPICS Sport

Zaha was also keen to play down speculation of a move to China, saying he was “flattered” by the offer but remained fully focused on the Eagles.

The 26-year-old has struggled to replicate his previous form this campaign, scoring just three goals and adding a further two assists in the Premier League.

However, such is his influence on the side, Palace went over two years without winning a game when Zaha wasn’t in the team before their 1-0 victory over Leicester in December.

The south London club are currently 15th in the Premier League, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Next up for the Eagles is an FA Cup fourth round tie against Tottenham at Selhurst Park on Saturday before a trip to Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

