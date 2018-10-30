This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 30 October, 2018
Wilfried Zaha reveals racist abuse and death threats

The Ivory Coast international won the penalty which earned the Eagles a 2-2 draw against the Gunners at the weekend

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,545 Views 11 Comments
Wilfried Zaha (file pic).
WILFRIED ZAHA HAS revealed that he has received racist abuse and death threats after winning the penalty that earned Crystal Palace a 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the weekend.

With the score at 2-1, Zaha ran at Granit Xhaka and bamboozled the Switzerland international with a series of stepovers, with the makeshift left-back diving into a late tackle.

The Ivory Coast international was felled, with the referee pointing to the penalty spot, from which Luka Milivojevic scored his second spot-kick of the game.

The goal drew to a close the Gunners’ run of 11 straight victories, and Zaha has now claimed on Instagram that he has been sent vile abuse as a result.

He wrote: “”For all the people taking it one step further and being racist and wishing death on my family, I wish your families the best too.

P.S My life is still very good despite your hate.”

Xhaka admitted after the game that he had fouled Zaha, accepting that he gave the referee a decision to make.

“It’s difficult. I think it’s a clear penalty,” he said. “I touched him in the knee.

“The referee gave a penalty. That’s football.”

Zaha has enjoyed a productive season thus far under Roy Hodgson, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

The Eagles are currently 14th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are fourth, four points behind leaders Manchester City.

The42 Team

