This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -3 °C Tuesday 30 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eddie Jones brings 'specialist in leadership' Will Carling to England backroom team

‘He understands what made English rugby great,’ says the England head coach of the 90s star.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 8:40 AM
47 minutes ago 1,108 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4312442
Will Carling tackled by Denis McBride during the 1994 Five Nations Championship.
Will Carling tackled by Denis McBride during the 1994 Five Nations Championship.
Will Carling tackled by Denis McBride during the 1994 Five Nations Championship.

ENGLAND COACH EDDIE Jones has recruited former captain Will Carling as a leadership mentor as a means to form a link between Chariots past and present.

Carling, 52, skippered England 59 times between 1988 and 1996, winning three Grand Slams, four Five Nations championships and reaching the 1991 Rugby World Cup final. And Jones has revealed he has long been in communication with Carling, a “specialist in leadership”, as he hopes the two days per week Carling works with the squad will see them improve ahead of next year’s World Cup.

“I have met Will continuously over the last two years and I think he can add value to the senior players in the squad with his experience,” Jones said.

“He joins the great past of England to the present. He’s a bit of a specialist in leadership. He understands English rugby. He understands what made English rugby great.

I’m not English – I can’t preach to the players about having pride in England. I don’t attempt to. I’ve long thought we have possibly had a gap in that area.

“Combining Will’s skill of leadership with the knowledge of English history is a nice resource for us to have.”

Jones does not believe this is a new concept either, referring to similar roles with several other international rivals, including New Zealand.

“I have seen it work well for the All Blacks, for Australia, Japan too,” he said. “They all have someone from the past that keeps that connection in place.

“I think that’s important and that is what Will will bring. This is not a coaching job. In a lot of ways it has got to do specifically with English rugby.

“I want the past to be linked to the present and also then to give the players some additional help with leadership.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'It's worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned' - Ronaldo's family 'very angry' over rape allegation
    'It's worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned' - Ronaldo's family 'very angry' over rape allegation
    'Thank you for all you did for our football club' - Gary Lineker pays tribute to 'quiet, unassuming' Srivaddhanaprabha
    Ramos: Real Madrid players are with Lopetegui 'to the death'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    'Tottenham have got to be careful because they are so lucky to have Pochettino,' says Redknapp
    'I have never known an owner so popular' - Former Leicester City manager Martin O'Neill pays tribute
    REAL MADRID
    Julen Lopetegui sacked as Real Madrid manager after disastrous four months in charge
    Julen Lopetegui sacked as Real Madrid manager after disastrous four months in charge
    'I was no longer indispensable': Ronaldo explains his decision to leave Real Madrid
    Luis Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in electric El Clasico
    NFL
    Patriots warm up for Packers clash by kicking past Bills
    Patriots warm up for Packers clash by kicking past Bills
    Cleveland Browns fire head coach Hue Jackson after three wins in 40 games
    Josh Freeman, Jameis Winston and the ghosts of An Modh Coinníollach

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie