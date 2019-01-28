This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 28 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former United striker Keane set to declare for Ireland

The 26-year-old scored the winner for loan club Ipswich against Rotherham earlier this month.

By Gavan Casey Monday 28 Jan 2019, 9:37 AM
13 minutes ago 963 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4462787
Keane made just three senior appearances for Manchester United in a spell blighted by injury between 2011 and 2016.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Keane made just three senior appearances for Manchester United in a spell blighted by injury between 2011 and 2016.
Keane made just three senior appearances for Manchester United in a spell blighted by injury between 2011 and 2016.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED striker Will Keane is set to declare for Ireland, as first reported by the Irish Times.

It’s understood that the FAI have begun the process of formalising Keane’s allegiance to Mick McCarthy’s men.

The 26-year-old, whose twin brother Michael plays for Everton and England, is currently on loan at Ipswich from Hull City.

Keane qualifies for Ireland through his father but represented England from U16 level all the way up to U21.

He made just three senior appearances for boyhood club United during a senior stint which was blighted by a series of debilitating injuries. He was also loaned out to Wigan, QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston while on the books at Old Trafford.

A permanent move to Hull in 2016 was hampered by a second serious knee injury which cost Keane over a year of his career.

He scored just one goal for the Tigers in three seasons but has already opened his account for Ipswich, scoring the winner against Rotherham only a week after moving to Portman Road on loan at the start of this month.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Barcelona, Bayern and Juventus the best teams of the last 10 years, says Pep Guardiola

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Ronaldo spares Emre Can's blushes as below-par Juve see off Lazio
    Ronaldo spares Emre Can's blushes as below-par Juve see off Lazio
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    China target Arnautovic signs West Ham extension and stresses he 'never refused' to play
    HURLING
    0-16 for Bennett as Waterford hit the ground running with 27-point win over Offaly
    0-16 for Bennett as Waterford hit the ground running with 27-point win over Offaly
    Callanan hits 2-7 in league success for Tipperary over 14-man Clare in Thurles
    CBC Cork qualify for first Harty Cup final in 101 years after win over Thurles

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie