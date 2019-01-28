Former United striker Keane set to declare for Ireland

Keane made just three senior appearances for Manchester United in a spell blighted by injury between 2011 and 2016.

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED striker Will Keane is set to declare for Ireland, as first reported by the Irish Times.

It’s understood that the FAI have begun the process of formalising Keane’s allegiance to Mick McCarthy’s men.

The 26-year-old, whose twin brother Michael plays for Everton and England, is currently on loan at Ipswich from Hull City.

Keane qualifies for Ireland through his father but represented England from U16 level all the way up to U21.

He made just three senior appearances for boyhood club United during a senior stint which was blighted by a series of debilitating injuries. He was also loaned out to Wigan, QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston while on the books at Old Trafford.

A permanent move to Hull in 2016 was hampered by a second serious knee injury which cost Keane over a year of his career.

He scored just one goal for the Tigers in three seasons but has already opened his account for Ipswich, scoring the winner against Rotherham only a week after moving to Portman Road on loan at the start of this month.

