Limerick carpenter's star continues to rise as O'Connor advances in Ally Pally thriller

LIMERICK’S WILLIAM O’CONNOR has came out on top in a five-set thriller at the PDC World Darts Championships, coming from behind to beat James Wilson.

Marching on: William O'Connor. Source: Ian Walton

O’Connor went 1-0 down after a dramatic start to proceedings at the Alexandra Palace, but went on to win 3-2, knocking the Englishman out.

The Magpie averaged 98.7 to advance to the last 32 and will play either Serbian Mensur Suljović or England’s Ryan Searle in the third round.

O’Connor overcame Holland’s Yordi Meeuwisse 3-0 in the first round on Sunday,

A 32-year-old carpenter from Cappamore, he now continues his ground-breaking run after beating PDC World number one Michael van Gerwen 6-1 at the Dutch Championships in September.

WINNER!



William O'Connor comes through a five-set thriller with James Wilson!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/NIrNJbOCyb — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 19, 2018

It’s been a good few days for the Irish contingent in London. Carlow native Steve Lennon and Derry’s Daryl Gurney both sealed their progression in the tournament yesterday, while there was a win for Enniskillen man Brendan Dolan earlier.

He landed a 170 checkout, defeating 14th seed Joe Cullen 3-0 to advance to the last 32.

