Limerick's O'Connor bows out of World Darts Championship

WILLIAM O’CONNOR’S PDC World Darts Championship campaign ended in the fourth round this evening, as the Limerick native was defeated 4-1 by Ryan Searle.

O’Connor was unable to follow up his impressive second-round win over James Wilson at Alexandra Palace, eventually bowing out after a memorable run which will earn him a cheque for £25,000.

The 32-year-old started the game in positive fashion as he won four straight legs to move one set ahead, but was unable to maintain that form and as he missed doubles at crucial junctures, had no answer to Searle’s strong comeback.

World number 61 Searle advanced to the last 16 at Ally Pally for the first time, but fifth seed Daryl Gurney became the latest big name to be dumped out of the tournament at the hands of Jamie Lewis.

