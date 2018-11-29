This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 29 November, 2018
All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss

Willie Maher has been named as Mattie Kenny’s successor at Cuala.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 8:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,938 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4366198

Cuala Hurling Manager Willie Maher & Barry O Halloran Chairman, Adult Hurling New man: Willie Maher.

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR CLUB hurling champions Cuala have announced Tipperary’s Willie Maher as their new manager. 

The successful Premier county underage boss succeeds Mattie Kenny in the role, after he took over the Dublin hurlers earlier this month. 

Kenny guided Cuala to back-to-back All-Ireland senior club titles in 2017 and 2018, but the Dalkey club exited the Dublin championship at the semi-final stage in October.

William Maher Maher with the Tipp minors in 2012. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Maher, who steered the Tipperary minors to All-Ireland glory in 2012 and helped the U21s to glory as a coach in 2010, was announced as Cuala’s new manager last night.

“It was important that we appointed someone of the highest calibre, experience and track record at the top level of both the club and inter-county game,” Cuala wrote in a statement, “and Willie Maher ticks all of those boxes.

“There are obvious synergies between Willie’s track record and our future ambitions for hurling in Cuala. A manager of his calibre will always be in high demand and we are delighted that he has committed his immediate future to us.”

The 39-year-old Ballingarry club man was also a contender to take charge of the Tipperary senior hurlers this year, a post that was ultimately filled by Liam Sheedy.

