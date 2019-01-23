This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Willie Mullins hoping for 7th win on home territory

In addition, Djakadam gave Ruby Walsh his only win in the race and the multiple champion jockey rides Invitation Only.

By The42 Team Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 8:24 PM
44 minutes ago 680 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4455900
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

TRADITIONALLY THE FIRST big handicap chase of the year in Ireland, Thursday’s renewal of Gowran Park’s flagship Goffs Thyestes Chase has a familiar look to it with Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott accounting for 14 of the 18 declared runners.

Gowran Park is home territory for Mullins, who has eight in the line-up for an event he has won six times, most recently with Djakadam in 2015.

Djakadam gave Ruby Walsh his only win in the race and the multiple champion jockey rides Invitation Only for owners Andrea and Graham Wylie, whose colours were carried to victory by On His Own in 2012 and 2014.

On his only previous attempt over the distance, Invitation Only was vying for the lead in a Grade 1 novice event at last year’s Punchestown festival when he was badly hampered and unseated his rider two out.

Also on the Mullins team are last year’s Grand National runner-up Pleasant Company, Irish Grand National second Isleofhopendreams, course winner Some Neck, Polidam, Pairofbrowneyes, Up For Review and Bellow Mome.

Monbeg Notorious provided Elliott with his first winner in the race a year ago when scoring by 11 lengths and returns off a 15lb higher mark as one of six runners for his trainer.

Only two horses have won back-to-back runnings of the event, which was first run in 1954, with Davy Russell’s mount attempting to emulate Wylde Hide (1995 and 1996) and Preists Leap (2008 and 2009).

There is a fine supporting card at Gowran, with Gold Cup favourite Presenting Percy making his eagerly anticipated return in the Red Mills Hurdle for Pat Kelly and Davy Russell.

With racing underway at 12.45, the ground is soft on the chase and hurdle track.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Crystal Palace goalkeeper Hennessey charged over alleged Nazi salute
    Crystal Palace goalkeeper Hennessey charged over alleged Nazi salute
    'You say all signings are controversial'
    Usain Bolt calls time on ill-fated attempt at a football career
    LEINSTER
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    IRELAND
    'I don't spend a lot of time at home already, so it's probably high time I did'
    'I don't spend a lot of time at home already, so it's probably high time I did'
    Schmidt expects Sexton to be fully fit for Six Nations opener against England
    In full: Here’s where the Taoiseach and our ministers are going for St Patrick’s Day
    ENGLAND
    England add experienced Joseph to squad ahead of Ireland clash
    England add experienced Joseph to squad ahead of Ireland clash
    Former England manager apologises to players over racism and bullying claims
    Excellent business as Exeter tie England trio down to new deals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie