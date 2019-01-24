A seventh Thyestes Chase win for Willie Mullins as Ruby steers favourite to glory

RUBY WALSH PRODUCED a masterful ride aboard 4-1 favourite Invitation Only en route to success in the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase for trainer Willie Mullins and owners Andrea and Graham Wylie at Gowran Park today.

Ruby Walsh with his trophy after Invitation Only's victory. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Walsh left it late aboard the eight-year-old, pegging back long-time leader and eventual runner-up Alpha Des Obeaux after the last with Up For Review, also owned by the Wylies, back in third.

Invitation Only wins the Thyestes Chase for Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins, justyifying favouritism in the Gowran Park feature. pic.twitter.com/BOlAEV16yO — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) January 24, 2019

As well as winning his seventh Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park, Mullins unleashed definite Cheltenham prospects in Cilaos Emery and Blue Sari.

Cilaos Emery was foot perfect in advertising his Arkle claims with victory in the PMF Beginners Chase under Ruby Walsh while Blue Sari looked a smart bumper recruit in the concluding race under Patrick Mullins.

Robert Tyner and Philip Enright have been teaming up together for the best part of a decade and the trainer-rider combination took the opening Langton House Hotel Handicap Hurdle with Spare Brakes at Gowran Park.

Speare Brakes is owned by Robert’s wife Mary, who was on hand to lead up their winner after his cosy win.

Trainer Peter Fahey enjoyed victory with The Big Dog in the Red Mills EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle as the even money favourite finished ahead of Voix Des Tiep.

The Big Dog (evens) takes the Connolly's Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle from Voix Des Tiep and Chavi Artist. Watch the #thyestes meeting now on @rte2 pic.twitter.com/TmKzim6LMK — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) January 24, 2019

