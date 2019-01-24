This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A seventh Thyestes Chase win for Willie Mullins as Ruby steers favourite to glory

The favourite Invitation Only won the feature race at Gowran Park today.

By Racing Post Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 6:33 PM
39 minutes ago 525 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4457966

RUBY WALSH PRODUCED a masterful ride aboard 4-1 favourite Invitation Only en route to success in the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase for trainer Willie Mullins and owners Andrea and Graham Wylie at Gowran Park today.

Ruby Walsh is presented with the trophy after winning with Invitation Only Ruby Walsh with his trophy after Invitation Only's victory. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Walsh left it late aboard the eight-year-old, pegging back long-time leader and eventual runner-up Alpha Des Obeaux after the last with Up For Review, also owned by the Wylies, back in third.

As well as winning his seventh Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park, Mullins unleashed definite Cheltenham prospects in Cilaos Emery and Blue Sari.

Cilaos Emery was foot perfect in advertising his Arkle claims with victory in the PMF Beginners Chase under Ruby Walsh while Blue Sari looked a smart bumper recruit in the concluding race under Patrick Mullins.

Robert Tyner and Philip Enright have been teaming up together for the best part of a decade and the trainer-rider combination took the opening Langton House Hotel Handicap Hurdle with Spare Brakes at Gowran Park.

Speare Brakes is owned by Robert’s wife Mary, who was on hand to lead up their winner after his cosy win.

Trainer Peter Fahey enjoyed victory with The Big Dog in the Red Mills EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle as the even money favourite finished ahead of Voix Des Tiep.

