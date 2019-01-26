This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Dundalk winger Connolly provides assist on full debut as Wimbledon shock West Ham

AFC Wimbledon produced the shock of the FA Cup fourth round tonight.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 10:43 PM
28 minutes ago 830 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4461756
AFC Wimbledon players celebrate against West Ham
AFC Wimbledon players celebrate against West Ham
AFC Wimbledon players celebrate against West Ham

WEST HAM WERE stunned in the fourth round of the FA Cup as they suffered a 4-2 defeat to third-tier AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Wally Downes’ side, who sit bottom of League One and are eight points from safety, inflicted one of the biggest cup shocks on the Hammers in recent years thanks to a superb performance at Kingsmeadow.

Dylan Connolly, who signed with Wimbledon from Dundalk at the start of the month, made his full debut and set-up the second goal for the victors. 

Wimbledon deservedly went ahead in the 34th minute when Kwesi Appiah converted coolly from six yards out, and it was 2-0 before half-time thanks to a slick finish from Scott Wagstaff, who had been allowed to stride unchallenged towards goal.

Manuel Pellegrini made three changes at the break, with Felipe Anderson among those introduced, but Wagstaff flicked Connolly’s cross into the bottom-right corner to make it 3-0 less than a minute after the restart.

Lucas Perez blasted home 57 minutes in as West Ham at last began to build some sustained attacking threat, and when Felipe Anderson’s curling free-kick beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at his near post, the comeback looked to be on.

However, a clever passing move down the left allowed Anthony Wordsworth to cross for Toby Sibbick to head in a fourth in the 88th minute and send a jubilant Wimbledon into the fifth-round draw.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Milan hold Napoli to stalemate, handing Juventus major title boost
    Milan hold Napoli to stalemate, handing Juventus major title boost
    Ex-Dundalk winger Connolly provides assist on full debut as Wimbledon shock West Ham
    Joy for Irish trio as Millwall knock Everton out of FA Cup with 94th-minute winner
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    'I told him in training: Listen, you're going to score' - Lukaku says he predicted Sanchez FA Cup heroics
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners
    MUNSTER
    Munster dig in to win hard-fought battle at Rodney Parade in terrible conditions
    Munster dig in to win hard-fought battle at Rodney Parade in terrible conditions
    Much-changed Munster seek to maintain winning momentum in Wales
    13 changes as Munster prepare for Dragons clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie