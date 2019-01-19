This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 19 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'One of the games of the season' - Incredible scenes as Wolves clinch 7-goal thriller in stoppage time

A Diego Jota hat-trick inspired his side to a late victory over Leicester.

By AFP Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 2:27 PM
26 minutes ago 1,924 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4448803
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota (right) celebrates scoring.
Image: Mike Egerton
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota (right) celebrates scoring.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota (right) celebrates scoring.
Image: Mike Egerton

DIOGO JOTA’S hat-trick piled pressure on Leicester manager Claude Puel as the Wolves midfielder’s last-gasp strike secured a thrilling 4-3 win on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side blew a two-goal lead and then wasted a 3-2 advantage, but still finished with all three points in one of the Premier League’s games of the season at Molineux.

Jota was Wolves’ hero with his winner deep into stoppage-time, capping a dramatic finale that left Puel holding his head in disbelief at the final whistle.

This was a third successive defeat for Leicester, including an embarrassing FA Cup exit at minnows Newport, leaving Puel facing a fight to hold onto his job.

The Frenchman had already endured numerous reports that he was on borrowed time at the King Power Stadium amid reports of player and fan unrest.

Wolves were quickly into their stride and took the lead in the fourth minute when Joao Moutinho’s cross picked out Jota and the Portugese midfielder guided a close-range volley past Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Jamie Vardy almost snatched an equaliser when Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio got his feet in a tangle, gifting possession to the Leicester forward before scrambling back to save at the last moment.

Ryan Bennett doubled Wolves’ lead in the 12th minute, the defender rising above Harry Maguire to met Moutinho’s corner with a bullet header for his first goal of the season.

Leicester pulled a goal back two minutes after the break as Vardy found Demarai Gray, who skipped past a challenge and fired home with a blistering strike.

Harvey Barnes, on his first Premier League start for Leicester, played the crucial role in the 52nd minute equaliser when the young midfielder’s shot deflected in off Wolves defender Conor Coady for an own goal. 

Wolves regained the lead in the 64th minute when Ruben Neves’s pass sent Jota clear on goal and he chested down before drilling a shot that Schmeichel could only push into the net.

In the 87th minute, Wes Morgan charged onto James Maddison’s free-kick and climbed above three Wolves defenders to thump a close-range header past Patricio.

But Jota had the last word in the third minute of stoppage-time as he raced onto Raul Jimenez’s pass and slotted home with the Leicester defence completely out of position.

Jota’s winner sparked wild celebrations from Santo, who ran onto the pitch to join his jubilant players, earning a dismissal in the process.

© – AFP 2019  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool manager Klopp dismisses Coutinho comeback rumours
    Liverpool manager Klopp dismisses Coutinho comeback rumours
    Norwich end winless run to go second with victory over Birmingham
    'Training is not for anyone else' - Klopp condemns Bielsa over 'spygate' row
    SHANE LOWRY
    Shane Lowry completes dream start to 2019 and wins big in Abu Dhabi
    Shane Lowry completes dream start to 2019 and wins big in Abu Dhabi
    'I just started laughing when I birdied 15': Relaxed Shane Lowry ready for final stretch in Abu Dhabi
    Shane Lowry leads in Abu Dhabi after scorching third-round 67
    LIVERPOOL
    LIVE: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Man United v Brighton, Premier League
    LIVE: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Man United v Brighton, Premier League
    The one-time Irish wonderkid now back at Liverpool
    'Everything about him screams Liverpool': Klopp delighted with Robertson contract
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie