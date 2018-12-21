This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 21 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Salah and Van Dijk ensure Liverpool will be top for Christmas after seeing off Wolves

The Reds claimed a 2-0 win away from home tonight and go four points clear of Manchester City.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Dec 2018, 10:09 PM
12 minutes ago 1,158 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4411386
Van Dijk (right) celebrates his goal with Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho close by.
Image: Nick Potts
Van Dijk (right) celebrates his goal with Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho close by.
Van Dijk (right) celebrates his goal with Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho close by.
Image: Nick Potts

MOHAMED SALAH SCORED one goal and made another as Liverpool won 2-0 at Wolves to guarantee they will be top of the Premier League on Christmas Day.

The leaders toiled for much of tonight’s clash at a sodden Molineux, with in-form Wolves having won their last three league games to move up to seventh.

But Salah’s 11th Premier League goal of the season, meaning the Egypt star is now leading the race for the Golden Boot, set up Liverpool’s sixth straight win in all competitions.

And when Salah crossed for Virgil van Dijk to stab home his first Premier League goal for the club in the 68th minute, Liverpool extended their lead over Manchester City to four points, although Naby Keita’s injury was a sour note on a professional performance.

Adama Traore fired early warning shots either side of Alisson’s goal as Liverpool started poorly. Alisson also made an untidy save from Romain Saiss but Liverpool led in the 18th minute.

After Wolves failed to clear a set-piece, Fabinho swapped passes with Sadio Mane and drilled a low cross that Salah flicked home with the outside of his left boot.

The hosts continued to threaten, with Jonny Castro Otto and the excellent Matt Doherty denied by Alisson before half-time.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Premier League - Molineux Wolves' Irish international Matt Doherty and Naby Keita of Liverpool. Source: Nick Potts

Salah fired narrowly over the crossbar after the restart, before Keita limped out of the fray with what might be feared to be a recurrence of his back injury. His 58th-minute replacement Adam Lallana was then kept out by Rui Patricio.

Liverpool clinched the points when Salah’s dipping centre from the right was finished brilliantly by a stretching Van Dijk, and although Georginio Wijnaldum shot wide in stoppage time the Reds still piled pressure on champions City.

Jurgen Klopp will be concerned about Keita as the midfielder was clearly in pain when replaced by Lallana. Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are already injured, while Trent Alexander-Arnold watched from the stands with supporters.

And while the Reds will be top at Christmas, the last team to claim that number one spot without going on to win the Premier League title were Liverpool in 2013-14.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    'I need a clean sheet like I need pasta': Ranieri nervous about Fulham's survival hopes
    'I need a clean sheet like I need pasta': Ranieri nervous about Fulham's survival hopes
    Reus seals vital win for Dortmund in clash of the Bundesliga's top two
    'We need Mesut Ozil': Unai Emery insists midfielder has a future at Arsenal
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'False!' - Alexis Sanchez denies claims that he bet on United sacking Mourinho
    'False!' - Alexis Sanchez denies claims that he bet on United sacking Mourinho
    'They've thrown him under the bus' - Roy Keane blasts Man United players over treatment of Mourinho
    'I'll speak to the ones who are not playing...I don’t think anyone has been on the bench more than me'
    LEINSTER
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    Cullen wants his Leinster players to seize their festive window of opportunity
    Ruddock captains much-changed Leinster for RDS inter-pro against Connacht
    MUNSTER
    As it happened: Ulster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    As it happened: Ulster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    'Let Joey be Joey' - Munster need to let their new No 10 play his own game
    WIN: Tickets to see your favourite Irish province as the Heineken Cup heats up

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie