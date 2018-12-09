This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 9 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tight at the top! Old Belvedere complete back-to-back wins over AIL leaders

Blackrock also recorded a big win in the Women’s AIL this weekend.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 7:18 PM
1 hour ago 775 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4384868

LIGHTING STRUCK TWICE as Old Belvedere secured back-to-back wins over leaders Railway Union on Saturday evening, with only two points now separating the top three sides in the Women’s All-Ireland League table.

Old Belvedere 8-5 Railway Union, Anglesea Road

Looking to avenge last week’s 18-15 home defeat, Railway Union laid down an early marker with a fifth-minute try from the in-form Susan Vaughan.

Nora Stapleton Old Belvedere's Nora Stapleton. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Unfortunately for the visitors, Old Belvedere’s iron-clad defence managed to thwart them and keep them scoreless over the remaining 75 minutes.

Belvedere’s returning centre Sene Naoupu, fresh from captaining Ireland against England at Twickenham, made some excellent runs, and prolific prop Linda Djougang followed her team-mate’s lead by scoring her fifth try of the campaign — on the back of some close-range carries from her fellow forwards.

Both tries went unconverted and the pelting rain made handling a challenge for both teams.

Emma Murphy, Chloe Blackmore and Siobhan McCarthy stood out in the forwards for Railway, while Belvedere held the edge in open play with the centre partnership of Naoupu and Ailbhe Dowling working a treat.

Railway had certainly worked hard to reduce their penalty count, but one slight slip allowed Ulster’s Jemma Jackson to kick a penalty for ‘Belvo and 8-5 is how it stayed.

It was another exhilarating Dublin derby and both sets of players must be commended for the high standard of play in trying weather conditions.

While disappointed with the narrow loss to one of their title rivals, Railway head coach John Cronin singled out Nora Stapleton afterwards for the key role she played for the hosts.

He praised the Belvedere fullback for “managing the game so well and keeping ‘Belvo playing in the right areas.”

Cooke 12-22 Blackrock, Shaw’s Bridge

A walkover win for UL Bohemians over injury-hit St Mary’s keeps the defending champions in second place, while Blackrock have climbed into fourth after completing a quick-fire double over Cooke.

Captain Michelle Claffey made a try-scoring return as ‘Rock bounced back from conceding an early try.

Philip Doyle Blackrock coach Philip Doyle. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

It was another frustrating evening for Cooke supremo Wayne Kelly as his charges failed to convert their possession into points.

His opposite number Philip Doyle was admittedly “disappointed not to bag the bonus point, but happy to secure eight out of a possible 10 points over the last two weeks.”

Cooke started the stronger at their Belfast base, gaining the first try through winger Eliza Downey after just 10 minutes.

Lesley Megarity and Emma Kearney were putting in solid performances up front, which helped to set up the round eight fixture’s opening score.

The determined home side enjoyed the majority of possession for the remainder of the first half, although a late penalty allowed Hannah O’Connor to reduce the arrears for Blackrock to two points at the break — 5-3.

Worsening weather conditions did not help Cooke with their aim of maintaining possession and tiring ‘Rock out on the resumption.

With a strong wind at their backs, Blackrock managed to pin Cooke back in their 22 for long periods.

They eventually capitalised on this territory when agile scrum-half Niamh Griffin dotted down their first try which O’Connor converted.

Blackrock won a scrum against the head and Claffey soon sliced through to open up a 17-5 lead.

Former Ireland international Jackie Shiels then whipped a long pass out for Ali Coleman to notch her second try in as many matches.

A well-taken late try from talented youngster Kelly McCormill was too little, too late with Kelly admitting that his squad “need to learn how to play under different conditions and stay composed against a well-organised defence.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    'We need VAR right now': Benitez fumes over Mike Dean's decisions
    'We need VAR right now': Benitez fumes over Mike Dean's decisions
    Matt Doherty scores dramatic late winner to snatch victory for Wolves at Newcastle
    Bale ends his La Liga goal drought to help Real Madrid to narrow win
    LEINSTER
    James Ryan man of the match again as Leinster battle to satisfying win
    James Ryan man of the match again as Leinster battle to satisfying win
    Academy prop Eric O'Sullivan shining with opportunity in Ulster
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho: 19-year-old Dalot can be the new Gary Neville
    Mourinho: 19-year-old Dalot can be the new Gary Neville
    'He has the potential to be a fantastic player': Mourinho challenges Pogba to improve mentality
    Rashford and Lukaku on the scoresheet as Man United record biggest victory in 13 months
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Sterling claims newspapers 'help fuel racism' following alleged abuse at Stamford Bridge
    Sterling claims newspapers 'help fuel racism' following alleged abuse at Stamford Bridge
    Chelsea and Metropolitan Police investigating alleged racial abuse against Raheem Sterling
    Mo Salah gives man-of-the-match award to James Milner as tribute for 500th appearance

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie