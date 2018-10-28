This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -1 °C Sunday 28 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Old Belvedere dish out nine-try hammering to move top and the weekend's Women's AIL action

Galwegians sent out a statement, but Old Belvedere, Railway and title holders UL Bohemians continue to set the pace.

By Katie Byrne Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 7:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,453 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4310929

Women’s All-Ireland League — Round 4 review 

Galwegians 16-17 Railway Union, Crowley Park

Claire Keohane Claire Keohane was influential for Railway Union (file pic). Source: James Crombie/INPHO

FOURTH-PLACED GALWEGIANS were left kicking themselves after losing a match they should have won, according to head coach Fraser Gow. Railway Union had scored 95 points in their opening two games and travelled west with a squad heavy on international experience, including half-backs Claire Keohane and Ailsa Hughes.

However, ‘Wegians drew first blood with two early penalties from number 8 Denise Redmond and her third kick had them 9-5 to the good at half-time. Centre Niamh Byrne’s unconverted try got Railway on the board, but they fell further behind when the inspirational Redmond claimed a pushover try from a dominant five-metre scrum on the hour mark.

Railway’s bench had the desired impact, particularly Siobhan McCarthy who was introduced up front, and they managed to edge ahead with crucial tries from winger Susan Vaughan and flanker Emma Taylor, the first one being converted by Nikki Caughey. Try as they might, the Blue Belles were unable to respond despite outstanding performances from Redmond and centre Orla Dixon who, Gow said, made ‘a ridiculous amount of tackles’.

St Mary’s 0-53 Old Belvedere, Templeville Road

Jemma Jackson Jemma Jackson scored a hat-trick for Old Belvedere. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Old Belvedere dished out a nine-try 53-0 beating to bottom side St. Mary’s to move to the top of the table. A first half hat-trick from out-half Jemma Jackson set Josh Brown’s charges on the way to their third win of the campaign.

From the kick-off at Templeville Road, Belvedere dominated possession and it took just six minutes for instrumental winger Elise O’Byrne White to run in the first of her two tries. They opened up a well-earned 27-0 lead with prop and captain Fiona O’Brien and Jackson both crossing the whitewash from a series of potent attacks.

Elise O'Byrne White Old Belvedere's Elise O'Byrne White Source: Laszlo Geczo; ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Mary’s failed to capitalise on their spells of possession before the break, unable to find touch from penalties and fumbling the ball under pressure from a ‘Belvo defence that had also kept Blackrock scoreless in the last round. Leinster’s Emma Hooban continued to have a big influence for Mary’s up front, with their well-drilled lineout maul making encouraging ground.

Dazzling footwork from O’Byrne White and slick handling from hooker Jennie Finlay were some of the best elements of Belvedere’s dynamic play. The Mary’s defence came under further pressure and ‘Belvo boosted their points-for column considerably as O’Byrne White and O’Brien added their second tries and Nora Stapleton, off the bench, and Claire McLaughlin, on her debut, also dotted down.

Blackrock 33-40 UL Bohemians, Stradbrook

Niamh Briggs and Nora Stapleton UL Bohemians' Niamh Briggs. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

UL Bohemians defeated Blackrock 40-33 in a classic 11-try encounter which was part of a lively All-Ireland League Men’s and Women’s double header at Stradbrook. A flying four-try start inside the opening 20 minutes was key to Bohs’ bonus point success, with the sharpshooting Niamh Briggs standing out as their player-of-the-match.

Prop and captain Fiona Hayes, full-back Eimear Considine, centre Rachel Allen-Connolly and Ireland skipper Ciara Griffin (2) all touched down to set the Red Robins up for 33-7 interval lead. Ever-impressive play-maker Michelle Claffey responded with Blackrock’s first try, aided by some sharp play from Mullingar native Ellen Taite and former international Jackie Shiels, on her debut.

Head coach Philip Doyle’s half-time words saw ‘Rock made further improvements, and they were awarded a penalty try after a high tackle from the scrambling Bohs defence had denied flanker Grace Kelly a score off the back of a scrum. But a Chloe Pearse try – the visitors’ sixth in all – had already pushed the visitors onto 40 points.

Lifting the pace, Blackrock scrum half Niamh Griffin wasted no time in firing out quick ruck ball to her team-mates. Tania Rosser made her return from injury and the excellent Claffey broke through for two more tries. A Taite effort, in the 76th minute, cut the gap to just seven points.

Indeed, Bohs, who had a vital 10-point contribution from out-half Briggs with five successful conversions, were relieved to hear the final whistle after Leinster winger Eimear Corri was denied a breakaway try in a nail-biting finish.

Women’s All-Ireland League tables are available here.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Katie Byrne

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Referee made it easy for Man United' - Marco Silva rages at penalty for Martial's 'clear dive'
    'Referee made it easy for Man United' - Marco Silva rages at penalty for Martial's 'clear dive'
    Luis Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in electric El Clasico
    Robbie Brady plays first game in 10 months but Burnley suffer heavy defeat against Chelsea
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League
    Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League
    Milivojevic scores 83rd-minute equaliser as Arsenal's winning run ends at 11 games
    As it happened: Man United vs Everton, Premier League
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    'The Phibsboro Flop': When Pele came to Dublin and was ripped to shreds by the press
    'The Phibsboro Flop': When Pele came to Dublin and was ripped to shreds by the press
    Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign
    Dundalk dominance, Ireland call-ups and teenage transfers: Our League of Ireland writers' review

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie