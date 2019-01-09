This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woodley's next title defence confirmed after Covington accuses UFC of broken promises

The champion will put his belt on the line against Kamaru Usman.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 1:43 PM
36 minutes ago 698 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4431032
UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.
Image: Jeff Brown
UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.
UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.
Image: Jeff Brown

KAMARU USMAN WILL be the man standing across the octagon from Tyron Woodley when the latter puts the UFC welterweight belt on the line for the fifth time.

Woodley (19-3-1) will defend his 170-pound title against Usman (14-1) at UFC 235 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, 2 March.

Usman, who’s ranked second in the welterweight division, has been handed the title shot at the expense of top contender Colby Covington.

After defeating Rafael dos Anjos last June to win an interim title, Covington was the front-runner to be Woodley’s next opponent. However, the 30-year-old Californian has now been overtaken in the race to dethrone the man who has been at the summit of the division since his first-round knockout of Robbie Lawler in July 2016.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani: “The UFC chose Usman in large part because of its frustration over the fact that Covington refused to fight anyone else while Woodley was recovering from hand surgery.”

Covington and Usman have each defeated both Rafael dos Anjos and Demian Maia in their most recent outings. Usman, an accomplished American-based wrestler who was born in Nigeria, has put together a 9-0 record under the umbrella of the UFC. 

Screen Shot 2019-01-09 at 13.29.13 Source: UFC

Earlier this week, a frustrated Covington hit out at the UFC: “They made promises that I was going to fight Tyron Woodley in November at Madison Square Garden. They made promises I was going to fight him in January in California.

“Now all of a sudden I’m getting passed up for a guy behind me that has beaten my sloppy seconds? It makes no sense to me. They are shitting on me, they are shitting on their fans, they are dulling their product.”

He added: “I don’t need the UFC, the UFC needs me. Unless they are calling me for a title shot, I have nothing to say to them. If they want to release me, release me. I’m going to wait to get what I deserved. That’s a title fight.”

Woodley will be returning to action for the first time since his second-round submission of Darren Till in September. His meeting with Usman has been pencilled in as the penultimate bout of the night at UFC 235, which is expected to be headlined by a light-heavyweight title defence for Jon Jones against Anthony Smith. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    Bayern confirm intention to sign English youngster from Chelsea after making £35m bid
    Bayern confirm intention to sign English youngster from Chelsea after making £35m bid
    Tottenham's stadium move delayed until March at the earliest
    After scoring 44 goals for club and country in 2018, Salah retains African Player of the Year
    LIVERPOOL
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Klopp defends changes as Wolves prove too good for Liverpool
    As it happened: Wolves vs Liverpool, FA Cup third round
    LEINSTER
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Higuain could be on his way to the Premier League after Chelsea 'agree terms'
    Higuain could be on his way to the Premier League after Chelsea 'agree terms'
    'I was pretty much retired' - The rejuvenation of the Irish star aiming to end Man City's bid for glory
    'I am not a greenkeeper': Guardiola rejects Liverpool's long grass accusation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie