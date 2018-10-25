This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Golf fans to be charged €18 PPV fee to watch Woods-Mickelson showdown

The pair will face off for $9 million in Las Vegas on 23 November.

By AFP Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 8:31 PM
4 hours ago 3,960 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4306247

THE TIGER WOODS-Phil Mickelson $9 million made-for-TV match set for next month will carry a ‘suggested’ pay-per-view price tag of $19.99 (€18). 

Turner Sports announced the suggested retail price on Thursday, along with a start time of 3pm (8pm Irish time) on 23 November. 

PGA: Ryder Cup - Practice Round The Match: Tiger and Phil will play a winner-takes-all match next month. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The PPV package will be carried on cable and satellite stations in America, while Turner Sports will facilitate the distribution of rights to broadcasters in either regions, including the UK and Ireland.

The golf icons are set to tee it up at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas on the Friday after the US Thanksgiving holiday.

The event at the exclusive course owned by MGM Resorts International is not expected to be open to the public.

It has been billed as a “winner-take-all showdown” with the winner making $9 million.

Either player will be able to boost the pot with side bets along the way and that money will go to charity.

A head-to-head meeting between the two Americans — whose sometimes frosty relationship has mellowed in recent years — has long been mooted.

Between them they own 19 Major titles and both ended five-year victory droughts with titles this year.

However, both also endured Ryder Cup disappointment in September, combining to go 0-6 as captain’s picks on the US team that lost to Europe in France.

Woods has not played competitively since then. Mickelson tied for 17th at the US PGA Tour’s Safeway Open a week after the Ryder Cup.

 © – AFP 2018

