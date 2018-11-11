This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 11 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woodward laments England's failure to kick goals in All Blacks defeat

The World Cup-winning coach added that current boss Eddie Jones ought to feel “cranky”.

By AFP Sunday 11 Nov 2018, 2:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,187 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4333897
Clive Woodward (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Clive Woodward (file pic).
Clive Woodward (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

CLIVE WOODWARD HAS blamed decisions to decline kickable penalties for England’s agonising 16-15 loss to world champions New Zealand at a rainswept Twickenham on Saturday.

Woodward, England’s coach when they won the 2003 World Cup final, added that current boss Eddie Jones ought to feel “cranky” with the defeat.

England swept into a shock 15-0 lead on the back of tries by Chris Ashton and co-captain Dylan Hartley.

But the All Blacks clawed their way back either side of half-time, a try from full-back Damian McKenzie followed by 11 points from the boot of fly-half Beauden Barrett.

“There were lots of plus points, but they lost the game,” Woodward told BBC Radio on Sunday.

That was a game England should have won and I’d be pretty cranky this morning if I was in Eddie’s shoes,” added Woodward, whose England side beat an Australia team coached by Jones to win the 2003 World Cup final in Sydney.

“They lost by one point and you don’t get many chances to beat the All Blacks.”

There was drama four minutes from time when it appeared impressive England flanker Sam Underhill had scored a match-winning try but French referee Jerome Garces, acting after the television match official intervened, disallowed it for offside.

But Woodward said the ensuing controversy could have been avoided if England had gone for goal rather than opted for attacking line-outs with successive penalties in the 48th and 49th minutes.

When Kyle Sinckler knocked on from the kind of driving maul that led to Hartley’s try, England’s chance to extend their 15-13 lead had gone.

Barrett compounded that error when he kicked what turned out to be a match-winning penalty from a similar position in the 60th minute.

Jones backed his players, saying: “They feel the game, we don’t. We see the game.”

- ‘Big mistake’ -

But former England centre Woodward, with less than a year to go until next year’s World Cup in Japan, said they should have been under instruction to put points on the board at every available opportunity.

“Players do have to take the decisions on the pitch, but you can also do a lot of preparation off the pitch,” he said.

The conditions were awful. At 15-13 up and with the clock going down, we had a chance of adding the points to go 18-13 up. We went for the line-out. That was a big mistake.

“If you are five points up, you drop a goal and you’re eight points up and you win the game. Build the score.

“Everyone is harping on about the try or no try by Sam Underhill, but for me not to take those points was a big error,” Woodward insisted.

“We’ve got the best goalkicker in the world in Owen Farrell. He’s a 100% goalkicker (although Farrell did see his attempted conversion of Ashton’s try hit the post). 

“And Elliot Daly can kick long ones.

“These leadership decisions on the field of play are absolutely key, especially as the clock counts down. They are what win or lose you a World Cup and we need to get a little bit better.

“Our calls against New Zealand were wrong. I think every player, if they were sat down in the classroom in the cold light of day, would say kick the goal.”

 © AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'Hopefully I've put my hand up but that's for Joe and the coaches to decide'
    'Hopefully I've put my hand up but that's for Joe and the coaches to decide'
    'I'm still bleeding from that game in 2013... Chicago was a full bandage'
    'It's difficult for them to be bad two games in a row': Ledesma's word of warning
    FOOTBALL
    Simeone sticks injured Godin up front, Godin scores late winner
    Simeone sticks injured Godin up front, Godin scores late winner
    Baggies bounce four past Leeds as Bielsa's side lose ground in Championship race
    Have a little Foyth! Argentine defender nets decisive goal as Spurs continue winning ways
    IRELAND
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    ARGENTINA
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho takes swipe at Aguero ahead of City clash
    Mourinho takes swipe at Aguero ahead of City clash
    LIVE: Man City v Man United, Premier League
    Salah and Shaqiri on target as Liverpool bounce back from midweek Champions League hiccup

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie