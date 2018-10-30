CJ Stander score among four nominees for World Rugby International Try of the Year

HE DID WELL to apply the finish but CJ Stander’s try during Ireland’s Grand Slam-clinching victory in Twickenham will equally be remembered for Tadhg Furlong’s deft hands in the lead-up.

Stander will doubtless share the plaudits with the big Wexford man and assist-provider Bundee Aki if his score is named International Players’ Try of the Year at the World Rugby Awards next month.

Ireland’s second try in London joins three other sweeping team moves in being nominated for the gong: Sean Maitland’s score in the corner — also against England — is up for the award too, as is Brodie Retallick’s ‘dummy-of-the-century’ effort in New Zealand’s Rugby Championship opener versus the Wallabies in Sydney. Retallick played a large role in the fourth nominee, also, turning the ball over inside New Zealand’s 22 against the same opposition before they went 80m with Beauden Barrett going over on the right-hand side.

The shortlist for @IntRugbyPlayers Try of the Year has been announced, featuring tries from @IrishRugby @AllBlacks and @Scotlandteam



The winner will be announced on 25 November at the #WorldRugbyAwards



Which try do you think should win it? pic.twitter.com/fPgNwl28uF — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) October 30, 2018

The winner will be announced at the World Rugby Awards on 25 November.

