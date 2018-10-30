This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 30 October, 2018
CJ Stander score among four nominees for World Rugby International Try of the Year

Ireland’s second try in Twickenham joins a Sean Maitland-finished counter-attack and two All Blacks scores on the shortlist.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 5:41 PM
55 minutes ago 2,929 Views 8 Comments
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

HE DID WELL to apply the finish but CJ Stander’s try during Ireland’s Grand Slam-clinching victory in Twickenham will equally be remembered for Tadhg Furlong’s deft hands in the lead-up.

Stander will doubtless share the plaudits with the big Wexford man and assist-provider Bundee Aki if his score is named International Players’ Try of the Year at the World Rugby Awards next month.

Ireland’s second try in London joins three other sweeping team moves in being nominated for the gong: Sean Maitland’s score in the corner — also against England — is up for the award too, as is Brodie Retallick’s ‘dummy-of-the-century’ effort in New Zealand’s Rugby Championship opener versus the Wallabies in Sydney. Retallick played a large role in the fourth nominee, also, turning the ball over inside New Zealand’s 22 against the same opposition before they went 80m with Beauden Barrett going over on the right-hand side.

The winner will be announced at the World Rugby Awards on 25 November.

Rob Kearney being monitored for shoulder issue as McFadden ruled out until March

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

