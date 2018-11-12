Joe Worsley takes the reins of Connacht's European rivals Bordeaux-Bègles

Rory Teague's spell as Bordeaux-Bègles head coach has come to an end. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

BORDEAUX-BÈGLES HAVE today confirmed the departure of head coach Rory Teague after less than a year in charge.

Following a run of poor results, the 33-year-old has left the Top 14 club by mutual consent.

Former England and Lions back-row forward Joe Worsley, who had been serving as the club’s defence coach, has taken on the top job on a temporary basis.

“Union Bordeaux-Bègles and Rory Teague have ended their work together by mutual consent,” reads a Bordeaux-Bègles statement.

“The club recognise the immense work done by Rory Teague in professionalising the club’s structures and we wish him the best for the rest of his career.”

Joe Worsley has taken temporary charge of Bordeaux-Bègles. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Teague was appointed in January when Jacques Brunel left for the France head coach’s role. The former backs coach at Bordeaux-Bègles previously worked as a member of England’s coaching staff under Eddie Jones.

Currently sitting in eighth place in the Top 14, Bordeaux-Begles have lost four of their nine league fixtures so far this season, including a 40-0 trouncing at the hands of Toulouse earlier this month.

They began their European Challenge Cup campaign with a 22-10 defeat away to Connacht in October. The teams are due to meet in their final Pool 3 fixture on the weekend of 18-20 January.

