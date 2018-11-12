This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 12 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joe Worsley takes the reins of Connacht's European rivals Bordeaux-Bègles

Fellow Englishman Rory Teague has parted company with the French club after less than a year in the job.

By Paul Dollery Monday 12 Nov 2018, 1:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,505 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4335047

Rory Teague in the post match press conference Rory Teague's spell as Bordeaux-Bègles head coach has come to an end. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

BORDEAUX-BÈGLES HAVE today confirmed the departure of head coach Rory Teague after less than a year in charge.

Following a run of poor results, the 33-year-old has left the Top 14 club by mutual consent.

Former England and Lions back-row forward Joe Worsley, who had been serving as the club’s defence coach, has taken on the top job on a temporary basis.

“Union Bordeaux-Bègles and Rory Teague have ended their work together by mutual consent,” reads a Bordeaux-Bègles statement.

“The club recognise the immense work done by Rory Teague in professionalising the club’s structures and we wish him the best for the rest of his career.”

Joe Worsley Joe Worsley has taken temporary charge of Bordeaux-Bègles. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Teague was appointed in January when Jacques Brunel left for the France head coach’s role. The former backs coach at Bordeaux-Bègles previously worked as a member of England’s coaching staff under Eddie Jones.

Currently sitting in eighth place in the Top 14, Bordeaux-Begles have lost four of their nine league fixtures so far this season, including a 40-0 trouncing at the hands of Toulouse earlier this month.

They began their European Challenge Cup campaign with a 22-10 defeat away to Connacht in October. The teams are due to meet in their final Pool 3 fixture on the weekend of 18-20 January.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Henshaw and Murray ruled out of Ireland's clash with the All Blacks
    Henshaw and Murray ruled out of Ireland's clash with the All Blacks
    'I don't know if the lineout was too bad': Henderson focuses on the positives
    'Hopefully I've put my hand up but that's for Joe and the coaches to decide'
    FOOTBALL
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Interim manager leads rejuvenated Real Madrid to fourth successive win
    The game that all of Argentina has been talking about ends in a draw
    IRELAND
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Schmidt says Ireland 'need to get the car tuned' as All Blacks arrive in Dublin
    Impressive first start for Addison after being catapulted in for Henshaw
    ARGENTINA
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie