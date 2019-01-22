This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 22 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alonso refuses to make deal on tax fraud case as he vows to clear his name

Having refused to enter into a plea bargain, the former Real Madrid star is determined to prove his innocence after being accused of tax fraud.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 2:06 PM
25 minutes ago 783 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4453199
Xabi Alonso attending the Champions League tie between PSG and Bayern Munich in 2017.
Xabi Alonso attending the Champions League tie between PSG and Bayern Munich in 2017.
Xabi Alonso attending the Champions League tie between PSG and Bayern Munich in 2017.

XABI ALONSO INSISTS he will fight to the end to clear his name after being accused of tax fraud by Spanish prosecutors.

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder is alleged to have committed three tax offences between 2010 and 2012, while he was a player in La Liga.

Alonso attended court in Madrid on Tuesday, where he learned that his case will be postponed until further notice.

Speaking to reporters, Alonso said: “The court has assessed whether or not they are competent to start the case. I have to wait for their assessment, and respect and continue to trust in what justice will decide.

“Now, we have to wait. I’m still confident, as the previous court acquitted me and here I’m continuing to defend my innocence and trust in justice.”

Spain Alonso Xabi Alonso, right, sits in court in Madrid. Source: Manu Fernandez

Alonso appeared in court on the same day that former Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a 23-month prison sentence and €18.8 million (£17m) fine after accepting charges of tax fraud.

However, when asked if he could strike a similar deal with prosecutors to that which Ronaldo accepted, Alonso replied: “No, because I have the conviction and confidence of having done everything right, collaborating from the start without hiding anything.

“I’ve come here and I’m going to keep going until the end because I have confidence in justice. I’ve done everything okay.

“I would be worried if I had something to hide or I had not done something right. They’re studying and evaluating my case and we have to wait.”

Alonso, 37, joined Madrid from Liverpool in 2009 and spent five years at the club before leaving for Bayern.

He retired at the end of the 2016-17 season.

 - Omni

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    LEINSTER
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    Contepomi: Sexton won't be fazed by Eddie Jones 'showbiz'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    CHELSEA
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    'He can't run, can't defend, can't assist' - Rio Ferdinand savages Chelsea midfielder
    ULSTER
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Ford: Irish dominance in Europe will have no bearing on Six Nations clash
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie