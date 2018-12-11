This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Yaya Toure leaves Olympiacos after making just five appearances

Manchester City great Yaya Toure has departed Olympiacos, having played in five games for the Super League giants.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 5:15 PM
1 hour ago 2,754 Views 3 Comments
YAYA TOURE HAS left Olympiacos after making just five appearances for the club.

The 35-year-old moved to Athens after leaving Manchester City when his contract expired at the end of last season.

However, Toure managed just two Super League appearances and five in total in three months, his last outing coming in the 5-1 Europa League win over Dudelange on November 8.

It has been reported in Greece that former Barcelona man Toure fell short of the expectations of head coach Pedro Martins.

“Olympiacos and Yaya Toure would like to announce to the fans that they have mutually agreed to end their cooperation,” a club statement confirmed.

“Yaya is and remains an important member of the Olympiacos family, who has marked a central part of the history of the club. Olympiacos would like to thank him for everything he has offered to the club.

“Yaya will remain deeply devoted to the club and wishes to Olympiacos lots of success. Yaya is leaving as a friend and the doors at Olympiacos will always be open for him.

“Our paths will surely cross again.”

Toure spent the 2005-06 season with Olympiacos before joining Barcelona, winning a league and cup double.

Olympiacos are third in the Super League table after 13 games this term, eight points behind leaders PAOK.

