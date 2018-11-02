Clifford, Howard or McKernan - Who deserves to claim Young Footballer of the Year?

THE RACE TO land Young Footballer of the Year tonight is expected to be a two-horse race between Kerry’s David Clifford and Dublin star Brian Howard.

Michael McKernan enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign with Tyrone and made it all the way to the All-Ireland final, but Clifford and Howard were on a different level this season.

Howard is two years older than Clifford but was outstanding on the half-forward line during his debut season for Dublin, while David Clifford finished as second top-scorer from play in the All-Ireland SFC with 3-15 to his name in five games.

Who should claim the prize?

