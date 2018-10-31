Fitzgibbon, Hayes or Coleman - Who should win Young Hurler of the Year?

DARRAGH FITZGIBBON, KYLE Hayes and Mark Coleman are the three names in the running to be crowned Young Hurler of the Year at the PwC All-Star awards on Friday night.

It’s Coleman’s second year in succession to be up for the honour, but last year he was pipped by Galway ace Conor Whelan.

Coleman, along with county team-mate and fellow nominee Fitzgibbon, helped Cork to Munster success this year and they were narrowly beaten by eventual champions Limerick in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Kyle Hayes won man-of-the-match in Limerick’s All-Ireland final victory, scoring four points from play on the Treaty half-forward line.

Who gets your vote?

